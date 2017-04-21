Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington's first African-American police chief laid to rest

Valley News Dispatch | Friday, April 21, 2017, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

James L. “Jimmy” Chambers was laid to rest in Union Cemetery in Arnold on Friday.

Chambers, 74, was chief of police in New Kensington from 1987 until 1993.

Local, county and state police participated in his funeral procession through New Kensington and Arnold, remembering him as a police officer with integrity and a passion for his job.

He was New Kensington's and the Alle-Kiski Valley's first African-American police chief. There hasn't been another since.

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
New Kensington Police officers carry former police Chief James L. “Jimmy” Chambers from Mount Calvary Church in New Kensington after the funeral church service. Friday, April 21, 2017. Chambers died on Sunday, April 16. He was 74.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Drey Street in Arnold is lined with police cars as the funeral procession for former New Kensington police Chief James Chambers heads toward Union Cemetery in Arnold. Friday, April 21, 2017
