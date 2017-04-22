On Earth Day, Harrison Township residents pay to safely discard old chemicals, electronics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Paul Heinle on Saturday got rid of more than 300 pounds of paint he could no longer use for his professional painting business — but it wasn't cheap.

Heinle paid about $440 to properly dispose of the paint, which is considered a hazardous material, during a recycling event with waste management service Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling at the Harrison municipal building.

“It's the cost of doing business,” Heinle said. “This is about 20 years' worth (of paint).”

About 70 people dropped off nearly 15,000 pounds of materials to be recycled. Per-pound costs ranged from 25 cents up to $1.28, depending on what they were getting rid of. Price tags ranged from a few dollars to several hundred.

This is the second time the township has hosted an event for residents to safely dispose of electronics, paints and chemicals. The township is required to get a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection since there's hazardous waste collection involved.

Township Secretary Faith Payne said last year's recycling day was so successful they decided to bring it back again this spring and fall. She said she got calls about it all week, mostly residents wondering about getting rid of paint and TVs.

“TVs are going to always be a problem,” Payne said. “If you just want to get rid of it today, you can't do it.”

Harrison resident Ken Mazur, 59, and South Buffalo resident Kathy Szczesny, 58, paid $100 to recycle four TVs they collected from two houses they have been cleaning out.

“We're moving so we need to purge all this stuff,” Szczesny said.

Mazur said he'd like to pay less, but he knows options are limited for getting rid of old electronics.

“You can't even give them away,” he said.

Brackenridge resident Jay Brannon, 56, and his brother-in-law Cecil Criss, 55, were cleaning out his parents' house because they're also moving.

“It's 50 years of stuff that's got to go someplace,” Criss said of the trailer full of electronics they brought.

Brannon said they collected items for months in preparation for Saturday. It cost them nearly $400 to recycle everything.

“It'd be easier to just throw it in a dumpster,” Criss said.

But throwing it in a dumpster could lead to issues down the road.

Zachary Honess, technical coordinator with ECS&R who handles the hazardous waste, said it's important to properly recycle hazardous materials and electronics because they could contaminate the ground and water if they are improperly thrown away.

“A lot of televisions, in particular, have lead properties it can leech into the ground, even through the landfill,” Honess said.

The company takes everything from bleach and pool chemicals to gasoline and other fuels.

“We sort it because some of it can react to each other,” Honess said.

Saturday's recycling event fell on Earth Day, a day when people across the globe do something good for the environment.

Harrison resident Sue Vertosick serves on the beautification committee for the township's first ward. In addition to working on clean-up projects in her neighborhood for Earth Day, she decided to bring recyclables to the township building.

“This was phenomenal — worth every bit,” she said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.