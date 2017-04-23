Tour touches on New Ken churches, history

Erica Dietz | for the Tribune ReErica Dietz | for the Tribune Review

There was singing and praying along with history lessons Sunday during the New Kensington Church Tour.

About a dozen people took part in the three-hour tour that began with a stop a World Overcomers Ministry, before heading to First United Methodist Church and ending at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Participants learned about the origins of each church and how they fit into New Kensington's history.

“I'm kind of a history buff,” said Don Mappin, 78. “I like to learn more about the history of my hometown.”

Non-denominational World Overcomers Ministry was the youngest of the three, created in 1997. The Rev. Lovie Scott wanted to start a church that could improve the city and the lives of its residents.

The church began with a small group of people who met in a house each week. Now, it is located on Locust Street in what was originally a Disciples of Christ and First Christian Church built in 1915.

Scott was happy to open his church for residents to meet the congregation.

“I think it's such a great idea so we can get to know one another,” Scott said.

Participants saw a lively presentation which included singing, dancing and prayer.

“We believe in making noise,” Scott said.

The other churches have roots that go back to the inception of New Kensington during the industry boom in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

“These churches don't just come out of nothing,” said Linda Hiles, lay leader at First United Methodist. “Everything is in perspective, and everything is in context.”

Hiles said the church's first building was constructed in 1892 on Ridge Avenue after land was donated by Burrell Improvement Group.

She said the group bought much of the land in New Kensington to develop as Alcoa moved to the area and gave away land to many churches, including First United Methodist and St. Mary of Czestochowa.

“We had a land rush — sort of like the old Gold Rush was,” Hiles said. “They had 15,000, 20,000 people that came here in three days.”

And just as the boom brought people to the city and filled the churches, when the industry began to leave, the churches lost members.

Hiles said because so many people have left, the church only has a part-time pastor.

George Pecoraro, organist and director of liturgy at St. Mary of Czestochowa, said the Kenneth Avenue church was formed in 1893 by Polish immigrants.

“Here the priests could preach to people in their native language,” Pecoraro said.

The church was constructed in a Polish cathedral style, which includes a 48-foot-high, hand-carved altar.

The church still tries to incorporate Polish songs into services as well as Polish social events.

“We're trying to keep going with the Polish-American culture,” he said.

Tour organizer Mary Calvanese said she was happy with the tour but hopes to have more people next year. Attendance was down from last year.

“I hope to see some new faces,” she said. “There's so much history here in New Kensington that needs to be shared.”

Participant Teresa Lovic, 74, said she enjoyed being able to visit the churches and see different congregations come together as one.

“The church is not a building, it's the people,” Lovic said.