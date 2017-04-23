Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tour touches on New Ken churches, history

Emily Balser | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Two people are silhouetted in stained glass windows at World Overcomers Ministry during a church tour in New Kensington on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Joan Scott opens her arms and sings at World Overcomers Ministry during a church tour in New Kensington on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Jasmine Curry, 12, performs a dance with three other girls during a church tour at Wold Overcomers Ministries on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
5-month old Francesca Cicconi takes a nap with as her father Dante and 3-year old sister Lucia participate in the church tour at First United Methodist Church in New Kensington on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
(left to right) Lois Tietsworth, of Lower Burrell, sits with her neighbor Margie Rawlinson during a visit to First United Methodist Church in New Kensington during a church tour on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Lay leader Linda Hiles discusses the beginnings of Methodism and the history of the building at First United Methodist Church in New Kensington during a church tour on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
A photo from earlier than 1961 shows the old pews, railing and lamp at First United Methodist Church.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune ReErica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
George Pecoraro, organist and director of the liturgy at Saint Mary of Czestochowa in New Kensington, talks about the history of the building during a church tour on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Dante Cicconi holds the hand of his 3-year old daughter, Lucia, and holds his 5-month old daughter, Francesca, as he and fellow tour attendees go up a flight of stairs during a church tour in New Kensington on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Don Mappin, of New Kensington, takes a photo with his cell phone during a church tour at Saint Mary of Czestochowa in New Kensington on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Organist and director of the liturgy at Saint Mary of Czestochowa George Pecoraro performs a song on the organ during a church tour on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Updated 2 minutes ago

There was singing and praying along with history lessons Sunday during the New Kensington Church Tour.

About a dozen people took part in the three-hour tour that began with a stop a World Overcomers Ministry, before heading to First United Methodist Church and ending at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Participants learned about the origins of each church and how they fit into New Kensington's history.

“I'm kind of a history buff,” said Don Mappin, 78. “I like to learn more about the history of my hometown.”

Non-denominational World Overcomers Ministry was the youngest of the three, created in 1997. The Rev. Lovie Scott wanted to start a church that could improve the city and the lives of its residents.

The church began with a small group of people who met in a house each week. Now, it is located on Locust Street in what was originally a Disciples of Christ and First Christian Church built in 1915.

Scott was happy to open his church for residents to meet the congregation.

“I think it's such a great idea so we can get to know one another,” Scott said.

Participants saw a lively presentation which included singing, dancing and prayer.

“We believe in making noise,” Scott said.

The other churches have roots that go back to the inception of New Kensington during the industry boom in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

“These churches don't just come out of nothing,” said Linda Hiles, lay leader at First United Methodist. “Everything is in perspective, and everything is in context.”

Hiles said the church's first building was constructed in 1892 on Ridge Avenue after land was donated by Burrell Improvement Group.

She said the group bought much of the land in New Kensington to develop as Alcoa moved to the area and gave away land to many churches, including First United Methodist and St. Mary of Czestochowa.

“We had a land rush — sort of like the old Gold Rush was,” Hiles said. “They had 15,000, 20,000 people that came here in three days.”

And just as the boom brought people to the city and filled the churches, when the industry began to leave, the churches lost members.

Hiles said because so many people have left, the church only has a part-time pastor.

George Pecoraro, organist and director of liturgy at St. Mary of Czestochowa, said the Kenneth Avenue church was formed in 1893 by Polish immigrants.

“Here the priests could preach to people in their native language,” Pecoraro said.

The church was constructed in a Polish cathedral style, which includes a 48-foot-high, hand-carved altar.

The church still tries to incorporate Polish songs into services as well as Polish social events.

“We're trying to keep going with the Polish-American culture,” he said.

Tour organizer Mary Calvanese said she was happy with the tour but hopes to have more people next year. Attendance was down from last year.

“I hope to see some new faces,” she said. “There's so much history here in New Kensington that needs to be shared.”

Participant Teresa Lovic, 74, said she enjoyed being able to visit the churches and see different congregations come together as one.

“The church is not a building, it's the people,” Lovic said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.