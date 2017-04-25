Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Great-horned owl youngster thrives in Harrison Hills Park

Valley News Dispatch | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 12:27 a.m.
Courtesy of Steve Gosser
An adult great horned owl guards its nest high in a tree in Harrison Hills Park recently. A pair of the large, predatory birds is raising a hatchling in the park.
Courtesy of Steve Gosser
An immature great horned owl perches near its nest in Harrison Hills Park. The fledgling bird soon will be old enough to strike out on its own.

While hiking through the woods behind the nature center at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison Township, photographer Steve Gosser of New Kensington found a great-horned owl's nest and a young owl that just learned to fly on its own.

Although new feathers are growing in, the bird still has some of its white down coat from when it was a hatchling.

The great-horned owl is the largest owl in the state.

It has been a year-round resident at Harrison Hills Park for many years, according to the park's bird checklist, compiled by Paul Hess of Harrison, a local and national bird expert.

