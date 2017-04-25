Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Ken man accused of assault, violating protection order
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 12:24 a.m.
Westmoreland County Prison
Jarrell Williams

A New Kensington man is charged with twice assaulting a woman who already had a protection from abuse order filed against him.

Jarrell L. Williams, 30, of Esther Avenue, New Kensington, is accused of first assaulting the woman early Friday morning at her residence. According to court documents, Williams is accused of striking the woman several times and not leaving until the woman stabbed him with a steak knife.

In the second incident, about 12:15 a.m. Monday, the woman told police Williams again assaulted her at her residence and then fled with her cellphone after she used it to call police.

In both cases, Arnold police noted bruises on the woman, including to her arms, back, neck and chest.

Williams was arrested about 20 minutes after the second incident when a Lower Burrell officer spotted him riding in a car toward Tarentum.

He is charged with aggravated and simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal contempt of court for allegedly violating the PFA, which forbids Williams from having contact with the woman or being at her residence or workplace.

According to court documents, the woman was granted the PFA against Williams in 2015 and the order does not expire until December 2018.

Williams is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $80,000 combined bond pending hearings.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

