Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Greensburg Road work slated for summer 2019 in Lower Burrell
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
MADASYN CZEBINIAK | Tribune-Review
This short bridge along Greensburg Road (Route 366) in Lower Burrell is scheduled to be replaced. April 25, 2017

Updated 1 hour ago

Ron and Robin Farkas have no problems with the replacement of a well used bridge along Route 366 in Lower Burrell two years from now.

Despite traffic being reduced to a single, alternating lane, it needs to be done, they said.

“Is it going to be a bit of a pain? Probably,” said Ron Farkas, 65. “But what else can you do?”

The Farkases live at the corner of Millers Lane and Route 366, also known as Greensburg Road.

They attended a public meeting on Tuesday hosted by PennDOT to learn more about the project, which is scheduled for summer 2019.

The meeting was held at the Kinloch volunteer fire station, which is up the road from the bridge. Project plans were on display, and PennDOT and design representatives were also available to answer questions.

PennDOT is replacing the bridge because it is structurally deficient and is crumbling. It was built in 1939 and spans an unnamed tributary of Pucketa Creek.

Project manager James Sisul said PennDOT will take out the existing slab bridge, which is just over 14 feet long, and replace it with a 15-foot-long, precast box culvert.

Workers also will pave up to 200 feet of roadway on each end of the span and 50 feet of nearby Millers Lane.

The road, which carries about 13,000 vehicles a day, will be reduced to a single, alternating lane for 2 12 to three months.

The lane that's closed will depend on which side of the bridge is being worked on, Sisul said.

“We're going to build it in halves,” he said.

There will be a short detour for vehicles wanting to access Millers Lane.

The detour, which will take vehicles on Pacific Avenue and Pacmil Street, is necessary because PennDOT has to insert a protective barrier for its workers, Sisul said.

“There's no way that vehicles could make this turn,” Sisul said. “We did allow some space in here for EMS or fire trucks if they do need to get through here.”

PennDOT chose to use an alternating lane, rather than to shut down the road and do both sides at once, because of the high traffic volume and the lack of a viable detour in the area, Sisul said.

“We felt like it was the right thing to do,” he said.

The cost of the project is still being determined, but Sisul estimated it will cost between $500,000 and $1 million. It is not part of the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners to replace structurally deficient bridges.

John Wenskovitch, 59, who lives on Wills Avenue, came to the meeting to see how the project was going to impact traffic.

“I just wanted to make sure the road wasn't going to be closed to make sure you didn't have to make a big loop around,” he said.

Robin Farkas, 52, said she doesn't want to see the bridge get any worse.

“If you've look at it, it's crumbling underneath it,” she said. “We definitely think it needs (to be) done and aren't going to be upset (with) any inconvenience because it's going to be a big improvement.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.