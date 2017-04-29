Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Pennsylvania State Police station in Kiski Valley to leave Washington Township
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A state police car is sits along Learn Road in Bell Township on Wednesday April 26, 2017 in front of the field where a new state police station is to be built.

The Kiski Valley's state police will move from Route 66 in Washington Township to Route 981 in Bell Township within about a year, state police said.

The state will lease a building that will be built at the intersection of Route 981 and Learn Road near Anderson Road.

The site is about 1.5 miles from the Bell Township Municipal Building, which is along Route 380.

Sgt. Ryan L. Maher, who commands the Kiski Valley station, said the change won't impact patrols or the number of troopers assigned.

“We will still be patrolling all the places we did before, including in Washington Township,” he said.

Maher refused to say how many troopers worked out of the station, but he said the detachment is larger than when the Route 66 building was first leased.

“Additional space is needed,” the sergeant said.

“We will be very near the main arteries,” Maher said.

“Route 380 will give troopers east-west access, Route 819 will provide north-south access and Route 981 gives access to both of the other roads and also Route 22.”

The Route 66 station has ready access to Routes 356 and 380.

State police spokesman Trooper Steve Limani said the agency uses crime statistics to select general areas within a troop's patrol area to best locate stations.

For almost 30 years, the state has leased the Route 66 building, most recently from Mercier Straight Investments, Pittsburgh. The company wasn't available for comment.

Washington Township Supervisor Rich Hill said the change shouldn't negatively impact the township.

“The township has a full-time police department, and troopers will still be on patrol,” he said.

Contractor Jeff Mantini, of RED Mantini LLC of Ford City, is awaiting final permits so that construction can begin.

He estimated construction will take eight months to a year.

RED Mantini is a family-owned company that built the “Kittanning” state police station at Wible Road in the West Hills Industrial Park, East Franklin. That station opened in September 2015.

Mantini also owns the land at Route 981 and will lease the new building to the state.

Mantini said the new Kiski Valley station offices will be somewhat smaller than the 11,400-square-foot Kittanning station, but larger than the current space.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

