Kiski schools aim to expand career exploration

Emily Balser | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 12:01 a.m.

Kiski Area School District officials hope all of their high school students soon could have the job exploration opportunities provided only to vo-tech students.

The district is partnering with Northern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center in New Kensington to offer internship, externship and job-shadowing opportunities with local businesses.

“It's really an exchange of services,” said high school Principal Chad Roland. “I think we really need to take advantage of the industry and businesses in our area.”

Roland said they hope to have a pilot group of juniors and seniors who will participate next school year.

There's no set number of students who will be in the program, but Roland estimated it could be about five to 10.

“I don't want to put a limit on it,” he said.

Roland said full implementation of the program would likely begin in the 2018-19 school year.

Kiski Superintendent Tim Scott said the program would give students a chance to explore what field they might want to go into after high school.

“I just think there are benefits to the school, benefits to the employers and the long-term benefit to society,” Scott said.

The program would be for all types of jobs within a business, not just trade skills. For example, students could potentially intern with the accounting department of a company if they think they may be interested in that career.

According to the state Department of Labor and Industry, the largest industry sectors that are growing in the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Alle-Kiski Valley and beyond, are health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services and professional and technical services.

Kurt Kiefer, administrative director for the career and technology center, said it's beneficial for students to work with local businesses because they get a sense of what the workforce really is like.

He said it also gives them a chance to test out a field before they invest a lot of money in college or training.

“We have had kids change after they've seen it,” Kiefer said. “You get to see where you think you want to be and then work on it.”

Kiefer said he hopes this program can break down the walls that are sometimes built between students who attend the career and technology center and students who stay at their home schools because, in the workforce, they will end up working together.

“A student studying heating, ventilation and air conditioning is going to work with an engineer, and an engineer is going to work with a welder,” he said.

District and career and technology center officials will meet with local businesses who are interested in participating Friday.

“I'm anxious to see the response from our businesses,” Roland said.

Bill Thompson, executive director of Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Investment Board, said these partnerships can be a benefit to businesses.

“It's an opportunity for them to demonstrate and expose a young person to some of the skills that are needed,” he said.

Thompson said having high school students work for local businesses can be a direct link to hiring them full time.

“From a business standpoint, you're looking at more of a long-term investment,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

