WTAE back on DISH Network

DISH Network customers in the Pittsburgh area can again watch WTAE-TV.

DISH announced Wednesday night it had reached a multi-year agreement with Hearst Television for carrying the broadcaster's local channels in 26 markets across 30 states, including WTAE.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

A WTAE representative could not immediately be reached for comment, but Hearst issued a statement from its television president, Jordan Wertlieb.

“We are grateful to once again have Hearst Television stations providing DISH customers the quality local and national programming which we invest so heavily to offer our local communities,” Wertlieb said. “We are thankful to DISH subscribers and to our supportive advertisers for their extraordinary patience during this prolonged process.”

Heart's stations had been unavailable to DISH customers since March 3 due to a contract dispute.

DISH Network had about 13.7 million paying subscribers as of Dec. 31, 2016.

