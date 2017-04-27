Three firefighters treated for injuries at Allegheny Township blaze

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three firefighters were treated for minor injuries Thursday morning during a smokey house fire in Allegheny Township.

One fireman was injured when he fell through a floor. All three injured firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which was reported just before 10 a.m. A couple and their teen-aged son live there; they were about to buy the house, which they have rented for 16 years.

The house was heavily damaged, said fire officials at the scene, but no damage estimate was available.

Warm temperatures and a lack of fire hydrants in the area made for tough going for firefighters. They shuttled water tankers to and from the scene.

There was no word on the cause of the fire. A state police fire marshal was being called to investigate.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.