Contract awarded for Parks Twp. nuclear dump cleanup

The nuclear waste dump on Route 66 in Parks is owned by BWX Technologies (formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox). The dump received radioactive and chemical waste from the former Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corp., or NUMEC, in Apollo and Parks from about 1960 to the early 1970s.

Cleanup of the Parks Township nuclear waste dump could begin again in 2019.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $350 million contract to a Tennessee company to clean up dump site, which contains various kinds of radioactive waste.

Jacobs Field Services North America Inc. of Oak Ridge, Tenn., was awarded the contract to remove radioactive waste from the dump, known as the Shallow Land Disposal Area. The company is expected to begin excavation at the site sometime in 2019, according to the Corps, but no specific date was announced.

The Corps shut down cleanup of the 44-acre site along Route 66 at Kiskimere Drive in 2011 after unearthing more “special nuclear material” than its contractor or cleanup plans were prepared to handle, driving up costs and triggering a year-long review of the cleanup plan.

Since special nuclear material is potentially suitable for bomb-making, armed U.S. Homeland Security personnel guarded the site during prior cleanup operations.

Working with the Corps on the cleanup are the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration and other government agencies.

