Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington woman faces animal cruelty charges
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 11:50 p.m.
Submitted photo
This emaciated dog was found in a Leishman Avenue home in New Kensington during a drug raid Thursday morning. The dog had to be euthanized. Animal cruelty charges are pending in the case. April 27, 2017

Updated 1 hour ago

A dog found in a Leishman Avenue drug raid in New Kensington early Thursday was in such bad shape that he had to be euthanized by a veterinarian.

By the end of the day, Christina Cathryn Scott, 37, of New Kensington, was facing drug and animal cruelty charges.

The male Lab-mix, “Teddy,” was barely breathing when police and drug agents entered the house and found him and four other dogs.

The dog looked pink because most of its fur had fallen out, said police who saw the animals.

Teddy was lying on a bed under blankets. He was wearing a diaper and in his own waste because he couldn't move to go outside, said New Kensington Detective Sgt. Sam Long.

“The dog couldn't walk, see or feed itself,” Long said.

According to arrest papers, the dog had been in bad shape for “numerous weeks.”

While Long and other officers and state attorney general agents dealt with Scott and searched the house, Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley staff and volunteers were called to handle the dogs.

“He was in such bad shape that the vet euthanized him almost right away,” said Phyllis Framel, vice president of the shelter's board of directors.

The four surviving dogs include one that is blind. That dog was in a foster home Thursday afternoon.

Two others were ailing, including persistent coughs. The fifth dog seemed to be in better shape.

District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. formally charged Scott on Thursday afternoon.

He ordered her held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $125,000 combined bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ ChuckBiedka.

