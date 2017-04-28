Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington-Arnold gives furlough notices to 33 teachers

Matthew Medsger | Friday, April 28, 2017, 12:01 a.m.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Teachers and parents filled the New Kensington-Arnold board meeting room at Valley High School on Thursday to hear the boards decision regarding furloughs.

Updated 1 hour ago

The New Kensington-Arnold School Board gave notice Thursday night of the district's intention to furlough 33 teachers at the end of the school year.

Many of those teachers and their supporters filled the district board room to bursting, some seated on the floor, as five board members, a bare quorum, voted 5-0 to approve the tentative furlough list.

The board cited declining student enrollment, the consolidation project that closed two schools three years ago and curtailment of programs.

But just because the board announced more than 30 possible furloughs, that doesn't mean it will happen.

More than 20 teachers were on the same list last year and in 2015, 2014 and 2011.

None was furloughed last year or 2014, and no more than three were in those other years.

The teachers union requires the school district to list before May teachers who might be furloughed.

Superintendent John Pallone said it puts the board in the awkward position of listing possible teachers furloughs before the school's financial footing for the following year is certain.

Pallone said the final decision won't come until the 2017-18 budget is finalized in June.

Voting for the furloughs were board President Bob Pallone, Vice President Pat Petit, Eric Doutt, Robert Fusia and Kristin O'Sullivan. Petit participated via conference call.

Board members Ron S. Balla, Kathleen Clark, Liney Glenn and Ellyse Williams were absent.

“We're in tough times,” Bob Pallone said. “We're doing the best we can to get this budget to where it needs to be.”

Teachers union President Connie Vita told board members that seniority should dictate who is on the furlough list, with the least senior the first to be let go.

“Our list reflects that,” John Pallone said, before the gathered crowd of teachers replied, collectively, “no it doesn't.”

Vita instructed the gathered teachers not to speak with the press regarding the furlough.

Andrea Diehm, mother of three district students, said the board's decision is disappointing.

“It's sad. There are some very good teachers on that list,” she said. “If the really good teachers are let go we'll obviously have to pursue other options.”

The board followed similar procedure at the end of the last two school years, announcing in 2016 that 21 teachers would be furloughed. Ultimately, at least 18 were called back.

In 2015, 24 teachers were cut before the board ultimately brought back all but three before the end of summer. The same thing happened in 2011.

The board warned furloughs were likely in summer 2014 when the consolidation plans were announced, but no teachers were cut for the 2014-15 school year.

Former board member and union President Regina Namey questioned whether the board made cuts in the right areas.

“Have you considered cutting administrative staff?” she asked.

“We're still looking at stuff like that, too,” Bob Pallone said.

Namey wasn't satisfied.

“We have virtually eliminated every elective you can possibly think of other than art and music,” she said. “It's all gone.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

