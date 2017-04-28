Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer traffic stop leads to heroin bust
Chuck Biedka | Friday, April 28, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Courtesy of the Allegheny County Jail
Ronnell Bryant

When West Deer police pulled over a Jeep with illegal window tint Wednesday, it resulted in drug trafficking charges being filed against a Pittsburgh man.

The SUV was pulled over along Saxonburg Boulevard near the West Deer No. 2 Fire Hall at about 10:40 a.m. Driver Ronnell Dkwan Bryant, 22, of Highland Park, Pittsburgh and a passenger who wasn't charged, told police they were looking for the Pittsburgh Mills mall.

Sgt. Darren J. Mikus said things didn't add up. He said police had information about a Highlands Park man suspected of delivering drugs into the township twice a week, so he said police had reasonable suspicion to call for a police dog.

Indiana Township's police dog walked around the car's exterior and alerted to drugs inside, police said. As a result, police search the car, Mikus said Friday.

He said police found 250 packets of heroin tucked up under the dashboard by the steering wheel.

Frazer, Indiana Township and state attorney general drug agents assisted West Deer police with the arrest.

The charges were filed the same day that the AG's office led a drug sweep in parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties but the stop wasn't part of that, said police Chief Jon Lape.

Lape said Bryant, who doesn't have a criminal record, took sole responsibility for the drugs and not the passenger, who does has a record.

Bryant is charged with having heroin with intent to sell, drug possession and a windshield tint offense.

West Deer District Judge Tom Swan formally charged Bryant and sent him to the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck Biedka.

