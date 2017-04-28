Slain New Ken man's girlfriend testifies in support of shooter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Plum man is claiming he gunned down a man on a New Kensington street in November in self-defense.

And testimony from the dead man's girlfriend at a preliminary hearing Friday seemed to support that claim.

Daniel Thomas Johnson, 27, was ordered by District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. to stand trial in Westmoreland County Court for the homicide of Lorenzo Lewis, 22, of New Kensington. Lewis was killed on the night of Nov. 10.

Lacy Boots, 28, of New Kensington testified she was riding in a car driven by Johnson on 11th Street near the New Kensington post office just before 10 p.m.

Boots testified she had been living with Lewis until he became abusive and he left to stay with his mother for awhile.

She said she had known Johnson since they went to school together. New Kensington police charged the pair last month with felony drug delivery charges.

Boots testified that on the night of the shooting, she and Johnson saw Lewis on the sidewalk pointing a handgun at them as they drove past.

The incident had followed numerous occasions when Lewis held his empty hand like a gun and pointed it at Johnson in a threat, Boots testified on the stand, holding out her hand to show what she meant.

And Johnson and Lewis had exchanged insults over the phone twice, including earlier in the day when Lewis was killed.

Boots testified that Johnson pulled out a pistol as they drove past Lewis, and she tried to wrestle the gun away from him.

She said she knew Lewis' gun “wouldn't work.”

“How did you know that?” defense attorney R. Blaine Jones II asked in cross-examination.

“I know that because he had pointed that gun at me about five months before the shooting,” Boots testified. “The gun didn't fire.”

In the frantic grab for the gun inside the car, Johnson “almost drove into a sign post” along the street, she testified.

But Johnson gained control with his left hand on the steering wheel and “criss-crossed his right arm over his left” to hold the gun outside his window to fire two shots as they sped past.

One of the two gunshots hit Lewis in his chest. He staggered across the street to a grassy spot between the King's Residence apartments and Salvation Army along Fifth Avenue.

Shooting discussed

Assistant District Attorney Larry Koenig next called to the witness stand Brittany Robinson, 28, of New Kensington. She was not at the shooting scene.

But Robinson testified that the day after the shooting she and Boots met up with Johnson in Plum and they checked into a Harmarville hotel.

Robinson testified little was said until they went to the hotel and Boots took a shower.

Johnson at first said “he thought he had shot him,” Robinson testified, but Johnson later said he heard four shots and “someone else could have shot” Lewis.

“We spent the night at the hotel debating about who shot Lewis,” Robinson said.

Robinson testified she knew Lewis carried a gun.

Before prosecution ended its case, Koenig got Jones to acknowledge that Johnson has been convicted of felony drug charges that would preclude him from legally possessing a gun.

Jones didn't present any witnesses for his client.

But he asked Pallone to dismiss the homicide charge against Johnson because he argued the incident didn't meet the definition of any of the classifications for murder under state law.

Under the rules regarding preliminary hearings, Jones wasn't able to present self-defense as a defense at district court.

Pallone said district judges rule only if there was a crime committed and if the person charged could have done it.

Outside the courtroom, Johnson smiled broadly.

“I'm innocent,” he told a Tribune-Review reporter.

Jones was also upbeat. He said he will likely use self-defense to explain the shooting because, he said, Johnson feared for his life regarding Lewis, a man Johnson knew carried a gun.

Jones acknowledged that Boots and Robinson were charged in March with felony drug delivery charges by New Kensington police.

Both waived those charges to court and both were out of jail on nominal bond after initially being held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 each.

New Kensington Detective Sgt. James Horwatt filed the two charges against Johnson in March when Johnson was in a federal prison for violating terms of probation.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.