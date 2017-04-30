Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Riders, Leechburg community gather for annual Blessing of the Bikes ceremony
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
Erica Dietz | For the Tribune-Review
From left, friends Don Marco of Allegheny Township, Jason Lorent of Export, and John Moomau of Plumville, put their arms around each other as Co-pastors Gary and Lisa Lyon of Cross Roads Community Church give a blessing during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Lorent and Moomau are both affiliated with Bikers for Christ and Marco was a first time attendee.
Erica Dietz | For the Tribune-Review
John Bazella, (right) of Saltsburg, greets his friend, Mike Roddy, of Allegheny Township, during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Erica Dietz | For the Tribune-Review
Robert Mann, of Vandergrift, bows his head on his motorcycle as he has a private a moment to appreciate the day before the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune-Review
Attendees listen to the blessing during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune-Review
Paul-Luc Parks, 14, of Parks Township, plays the bagpipes during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Attendees listen to the blessing during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Desirea Rimmel, 16, of Leechburg, gives a few final wipes on her motorcycle during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Desirea was inspired to paint the motorcycle herself after she was inspired by her father who owns racecars. She currently is working on painting her second motorcycle.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Attendees listen to the blessing during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Andy Talento and his best friend, Gretchen Matteucci, both of Penn Hills, hold hands as Cross Roads Community Church Co-pastor Lisa Lyon gives a blessing during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Ken Hubert, of Daytona, Fla., bows his head during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Hubert is visiting with friends and family in the area and has attended the ceremony several times.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Lisa Weimer, of New Kensington, fixes her hair while watching herself in the reflection of a motorcycle sideview mirror during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

The skies opened Sunday at noon and Cross Roads Church was finally able to bless about 150 motorcycles and their proud owners.

It didn't rain like it did twice last year at the Blessing of the Bikes.

The joint venture between Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church in Leechburg and the borough's volunteer fire department is in its fifth year.

Boy Scout Troop 553 of Leechburg kicked off the festivities with an American flag ceremony and led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Paul-Luc Parks, 14, of Parks Township performed bagpipe standards for the crowd and ended the ceremony by playing “Amazing Grace.”

Cross Roads Pastors Gary and Lisa Lyon officiated from the bed of a fire company pickup truck, offering Bible passages and wishes of safety on the open road for the riders.

“As pastors, we know the riders want to be blessed and feel safe on their rides this summer,” Gary Lyon said. “This is our way of reaching out.”

The blessing culminated with the tribute ride ­— for whomever a rider wanted to pay tribute to — from Leechburg to Route 66, north to Route 422, toward Shelocta then back to Apollo and Vandergrift.

The Tarentum Eagle Riders were among the throng of motorcyclists on the fire department's spacious fairgrounds. Affiliated with the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Tarentum, the riders support local charities.

“Mostly, we like to ride,” said John Figler, 62, of Tarentum, who has been riding motorcycles for 45 years.

When it came to the blessing of the bikes, Figler said, “We need all of the help we can get.”

Another Eagle Rider, John “Joker” Dethample, 66, of Tarentum, added “I try to come to this blessing.”

“We need this blessing out there,” said Chuck Runco, 63, of Freeport. “Nobody sees you on the cycles.”

Runco, owner of Double-R-Cycles Inc., added that automobile drivers need to be more aware of and anticipate motorcycle riders on the road.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

