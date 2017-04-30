Riders, Leechburg community gather for annual Blessing of the Bikes ceremony

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The skies opened Sunday at noon and Cross Roads Church was finally able to bless about 150 motorcycles and their proud owners.

It didn't rain like it did twice last year at the Blessing of the Bikes.

The joint venture between Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church in Leechburg and the borough's volunteer fire department is in its fifth year.

Boy Scout Troop 553 of Leechburg kicked off the festivities with an American flag ceremony and led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Paul-Luc Parks, 14, of Parks Township performed bagpipe standards for the crowd and ended the ceremony by playing “Amazing Grace.”

Cross Roads Pastors Gary and Lisa Lyon officiated from the bed of a fire company pickup truck, offering Bible passages and wishes of safety on the open road for the riders.

“As pastors, we know the riders want to be blessed and feel safe on their rides this summer,” Gary Lyon said. “This is our way of reaching out.”

The blessing culminated with the tribute ride ­— for whomever a rider wanted to pay tribute to — from Leechburg to Route 66, north to Route 422, toward Shelocta then back to Apollo and Vandergrift.

The Tarentum Eagle Riders were among the throng of motorcyclists on the fire department's spacious fairgrounds. Affiliated with the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Tarentum, the riders support local charities.

“Mostly, we like to ride,” said John Figler, 62, of Tarentum, who has been riding motorcycles for 45 years.

When it came to the blessing of the bikes, Figler said, “We need all of the help we can get.”

Another Eagle Rider, John “Joker” Dethample, 66, of Tarentum, added “I try to come to this blessing.”

“We need this blessing out there,” said Chuck Runco, 63, of Freeport. “Nobody sees you on the cycles.”

Runco, owner of Double-R-Cycles Inc., added that automobile drivers need to be more aware of and anticipate motorcycle riders on the road.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.