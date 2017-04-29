Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Kids, parents learn new skills during Family Fishing Day at Harrison Hills Park

Matthew Medsger | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
August Doller, 3, of Glenshaw, gets a helping hand from his father, Andy Doller, during a free family fishing program hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at Harrison Hills Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune-Review
Andy Doller ties a knot as his 3-year-old son, August Doller, and wife, Melanie Claus, all of Glenshaw, observe as Meili Clark, 4, (foreground) helps her father, Spencer, both of Harrison, tie knots during a free family fishing program hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in Harrison Hills Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune-Review
Meili Clark, 4, learns about the variety of knots with her dad, Spencer, both of Harrison, during a free family fishing program hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at Harrison Hills Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune-Review
Saniyha Anderson, 8, of Homewood, Pittsburgh, watches her mentor, Susan Johnson, of Tarentum, as they learn how to tie fishing knots during a free family fishing program hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in Harrison Hills Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Saniyha and Susan are involved in LAMP, which stands for Learning and Mentoring Program.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
August Doller, 3, of Glenshaw, explores a pavilion at Harrison Hills Park as Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission educator Kristi Niekamp (background) discusses fishing safety during a free family fishing program hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Ray Andra, of Allegheny Township, smiles as Saniyha Anderson, 8, of Homewood, Pittsburgh, reacts to casting her fly into the hula hoop target during a free family fishing program hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at Harrison Hills Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Saniyha is involved in LAMP, which stands for the Learning And Mentoring Program.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune-Review
Meili Clark, 4, learns about a variety of knots with her dad, Spencer, both of Harrison, during a free family fishing program hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at Harrison Hills Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Teaching how to catch a fish was just part of the reason the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission was at Harrison Hills Park in the middle of heavy rains on Saturday.

“The purpose of this program is to get families out and learning to fish together,” said Kristi Niekamp, instructor for the commission's Family Fishing Day.

The event enters its seventh year at the park in Harrison, and it focuses on teaching kids — and their parents — the basics of fishing.

The four-hour class includes instruction in knot tying, casting and reeling, how to handle a fish once it's caught and how to be courteous to other fishermen and wildlife.

Families are provided rods and the tackle needed to catch what for some is their first-ever fish.

Volunteers from the Tri-County Trout Club, based in Lower Burrell, help kids with knots and casting, as well as encouragement. Fishing licenses are not required during the event.

“It's a great program for families with their kids who have never fished before, even for parents who may never have fished before,” Niekamp said. “It's for the whole family.”

She said being able to catch a fish requires important life skills and, perhaps more importantly, is a good reason for kids to get outside and enjoy the environment.

“It gets them outside and into nature, to experience the world around them,” she said. “We teach families that it can be very basic and very inexpensive to go fishing throughout the year.

“We also teach them skills, like knot tying, that they could use anywhere.”

Susie Johnson of Tarentum, a member of the Learning Assistance and Mentoring Partnership, said she brought Saniyha Anderson, 8, of Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood to Harrison Hills hoping to pass on a bit of her own great experiences from fishing when she was a child. It was Saniyha's first time fishing.

“My dad took us river fishing from the time we were little,” she said.

“I just don't want to see something timeless like fishing, a recreational sport, be forgotten,” she said. “I want to pass it to her the way my dad passed it down to me.”

According to the Fish and Boat Commission, license sales in Pennsylvania have been steadily falling for years. As of last year, fewer than 850,000 fishing licenses were issued — more than a 25 percent drop in sales since they peaked in 1990 at just shy of 1.2 million.

Mike Tutolo, one of the volunteers from Tri-County, said that's why he helps out at programs like the Family Fishing Day. Tutolo also goes to area schools to recruit young anglers.

“When the kids get into it, it keeps them out of trouble,” he said.

Spencer Clark, vice president of the Friends of Harrison Hills, attended the event with his daughter, Meili, 3. According to Clark, the event has always been a success no matter the attendance, as long as the kids learn.

“Anything that can bring them outdoors and where they learn to do things in nature,” he said.

Meili Clark caught her first-ever fish last year during such an event.

Niekamp said 41 families registered for the event, though passing thunderstorms scared most away, leaving fewer than a dozen to fish.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.