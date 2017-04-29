Kids, parents learn new skills during Family Fishing Day at Harrison Hills Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Fish and Boat Commission has more family fishing days scheduled.

Teaching how to catch a fish was just part of the reason the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission was at Harrison Hills Park in the middle of heavy rains on Saturday.

“The purpose of this program is to get families out and learning to fish together,” said Kristi Niekamp, instructor for the commission's Family Fishing Day.

The event enters its seventh year at the park in Harrison, and it focuses on teaching kids — and their parents — the basics of fishing.

The four-hour class includes instruction in knot tying, casting and reeling, how to handle a fish once it's caught and how to be courteous to other fishermen and wildlife.

Families are provided rods and the tackle needed to catch what for some is their first-ever fish.

Volunteers from the Tri-County Trout Club, based in Lower Burrell, help kids with knots and casting, as well as encouragement. Fishing licenses are not required during the event.

“It's a great program for families with their kids who have never fished before, even for parents who may never have fished before,” Niekamp said. “It's for the whole family.”

She said being able to catch a fish requires important life skills and, perhaps more importantly, is a good reason for kids to get outside and enjoy the environment.

“It gets them outside and into nature, to experience the world around them,” she said. “We teach families that it can be very basic and very inexpensive to go fishing throughout the year.

“We also teach them skills, like knot tying, that they could use anywhere.”

Susie Johnson of Tarentum, a member of the Learning Assistance and Mentoring Partnership, said she brought Saniyha Anderson, 8, of Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood to Harrison Hills hoping to pass on a bit of her own great experiences from fishing when she was a child. It was Saniyha's first time fishing.

“My dad took us river fishing from the time we were little,” she said.

“I just don't want to see something timeless like fishing, a recreational sport, be forgotten,” she said. “I want to pass it to her the way my dad passed it down to me.”

According to the Fish and Boat Commission, license sales in Pennsylvania have been steadily falling for years. As of last year, fewer than 850,000 fishing licenses were issued — more than a 25 percent drop in sales since they peaked in 1990 at just shy of 1.2 million.

Mike Tutolo, one of the volunteers from Tri-County, said that's why he helps out at programs like the Family Fishing Day. Tutolo also goes to area schools to recruit young anglers.

“When the kids get into it, it keeps them out of trouble,” he said.

Spencer Clark, vice president of the Friends of Harrison Hills, attended the event with his daughter, Meili, 3. According to Clark, the event has always been a success no matter the attendance, as long as the kids learn.

“Anything that can bring them outdoors and where they learn to do things in nature,” he said.

Meili Clark caught her first-ever fish last year during such an event.

Niekamp said 41 families registered for the event, though passing thunderstorms scared most away, leaving fewer than a dozen to fish.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.