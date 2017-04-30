Truck rolls over onto Tarentum porch, sandwich saves homeowner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Tarentum woman lost her brakes Sunday afternoon, rolled her small truck onto a porch on Hazlett Street in Tarentum — and walked away.

Police said Jackie Sabatini, 68, lost control of her truck shortly after 2 p.m. on Ormond Street, which ends and traffic must turn left onto Hazlett St.

The woman could barely negotiate the left-hand turn and hit a parked car at 706 Hazlett St. then her truck flipped onto its side, landing on the front porch of the one-story home, according to Tarentum Police Sgt. Ryan Hanford.

Crews from Eureka Fire Rescue EMS, assisted by Highland Hose Volunteer Fire Company, moved quickly and were able to free the trapped driver in about 15 minutes.

Eureka used its own support equipment to brace the truck, which had its passenger side down.

They called in a tow truck as a safety precaution to stabilize the truck as they freed Sabatini from the truck's rear window, according to Brad James, Eureka's deputy fire chief.

When the workers freed Sabatini, she walked on her own and hugged someone in the crowd that had gathered at the scene.

Eureka EMS assessed Sabatini's condition a second time at the scene, where she refused treatment or to be taken to a hospital to be checked, James said.

Lunch break: a life-saver?

Although Sabatini escaped injury, the rollover caused damage at 706 Hazlett St. where Ellen Meharey was happy that she decided to make a sandwich.

Meharey had just got home from church and wanted to take her two dogs for a walk, but she made a sandwich first.

She and her dogs were inside her home when she heard screeching tires and a loud crash in the front of the house.

Meharey, who is wheelchair-bound, regularly lets her dog play in the same area where Sabatini's truck crashed into her porch.

“It saved my life,” she said of her late lunch. “I feel blessed.”

Meharey said that she lost her wheelchair lift, which was on top of her car but was apparently knocked off by the truck. Her car sustained extensive damage, she added.

As neighbors came to help Meharey to clean up the broken glass and debris, she said, again, “I'm blessed.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com or on twitter @MaThomas_Trib