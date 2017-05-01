Damaging winds possible with noontime storms, National Weather Service says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Damaging winds is the main concern with a line of thunderstorms expected to move through the region Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are expected around noon for the Pittsburgh area, meteorologist Alicia Miller said.

Winds are considered severe when they exceed 58 mph, Miller said.

Hail is possible, but is not the biggest concern with these storms, she said.

The line of thunderstorms are associated with a fast-moving cold front.

Temperatures are forecast to be about 10 degrees colder on the other side of the front, Miller said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.