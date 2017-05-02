Vandergrift suspends paving plans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vandergrift's street paving and demolition program appears to be suspended for this summer.

The borough had requested federal community development block grant funding to pave 14 streets this year but won't be getting any of it, according to Westmoreland County officials who administer the money.

“We applied for $400,000, but we are getting nothing,” said council President Brian Carricato.

Council, however, will try to reapply for funds through the 2018-20 cycle.

“We must make a decision to stay on, or withdraw,” said borough Secretary Steve DelleDonne, quoting a letter from Westmoreland County. “Any community that opts out of the program can't be the recipient of any CDBG money.”

The letter also cited ways that Vandergrift could apply for money through the state's Department of Community and Economic Development program.

Another problem plaguing Vandergrift is abandoned buildings.

Code Enforcement Officer Casimir Maszgay said he sent out notices of 14 alleged violations last month, and five of the building owners were from out of state.

Solicitor Larry Loperfito said warrants could be issued for those who don't respond to citations, but if they are stopped for traffic offenses out of state and the warrants are discovered, police might not detain the alleged violators for a municipal citation.

Borough officials said real estate is bought by residents of other states, and the buildings often remain vacant.

In other business:

• Council hired Louis Ludwig and James Mains as part-time police officers at a starting rate of $12.50 per hour. The civil service commission will make a recommendation to council regarding the vacant police lieutenant's position.

• The farmer's market will return to Vandergrift this summer. Hours are 3 to 5:30 p.m. each Thursday from June 8 to Oct. 12 at the lower portion of the Columbia Avenue parking lot.

• Councilman Lenny Collini asked that a community organization “step up” and take over the Movies in the Park program this summer.

• Officials said the hillside near the community pool that was in danger of collapsing has been fixed. A 270-foot pipe has been installed to drain water from a suspected hidden spring, and a spectator area for swim meets will be provided. The pool is set to open on Memorial Day.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.