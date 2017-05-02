Dollar Bank issuing new debit cards in the wake of Chipotle data breach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Following a data breach announced by Denver-based burrito chain Chipotle at the end of April, about 5,000 Dollar Bank customers can expect to receive a new debit card in the mail soon.

According to a statement issued by Chipotle and last updated on April 25, the company detected unauthorized activity on the network used for processing payments during the last week of March and first half of April.

The company said they immediately began an investigation involving law enforcement and that they believe the breach has been fixed, but that recent customers should watch their bank accounts for suspicious activity.

“Our investigation is focused on card transactions in our restaurants that occurred from March 24, 2017 through April 18, 2017,” the statement reads without specifying which restaurants were involved or for how long.

“We are working with investigators to complete the investigation. When there is more information available, we will share that accordingly.” Chipotle Communications Director Chris Arnold said.

Joseph Smith, senior vice-president of marketing for Dollar Bank, said his company has already tried to notify all of its affected customers via the mail and electronically.

Smith said his bank's policy when a data breach becomes apparent is to immediately issue new cards to customers.

“This is now becoming so standard for the industry, there are so many breaches,” he said.

“What is unusual in this case is that it was an extended period of time and involved a large number of cards.”

Smith said about 5,000 of Dollar Bank's more than 100,000 western Pennsylvania customers would have new cards shipped to them this Friday.

He said their old cards will remain functional until the new cards are activated or until May 16, whichever comes first.

Customer access PINs will not be changed, but the new cards will come with different numbers, which could affect card users with automatic payments scheduled to use their old cards.

So far, no customers have reported unauthorized activity on their accounts stemming from the data breach, Smith said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.