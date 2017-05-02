Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Foot chase, searches lead to arrests of two men in Tarentum
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Matt Provenzo | Tribune-Review
Tarentum and Harrison police search Plum Alley in Tarentum for a suspect they chased from a fight along Boyd Street Tuesday afternoon.
Matt Provenzo | Tribune-Review
A Tarentum Patrolman Dave Antal searches the roof of Eureka EMS along Plum Alley in Tarentum for a suspect police chased from a fight scene Tuesday afternoon.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Two men were arrested — one after a foot chase and search — after an apparent fight along Boyd Street in Tarentum.

One of the men was arrested along Lock Street just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The other man, however, ran from police and was seen jumping the wooden fence around a yard. Police with guns drawn were seen searching the yard and a detached garage for the home just off of Plum Alley.

Police later searched trash containers and roof tops along the alley but didn't find the second man there.

According to emergency radio transmissions, police caught up with the man and arrested him a short time later.

So far, police have not identified either man.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

