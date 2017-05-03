Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

24/7 monintoring aimed at vandals of Tarentum's Riverview Park

Madasyn Czebiniak and Tom Yerace | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 11:54 p.m.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
Tarentum Borough Manager Mike Gutonski points out some of the damage done by vandals to trim work on the borough's gazebo in Riverview Park.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
Tarentum officials had to resort to chaining a bench in Riverview Park to a tree so teens would stop dragging it into the park's gazebo.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
This video monitor at the Tarentum police station allows officers to monitor security cameras at Riverview Park 24 hours a day.

Updated 1 hour ago

Tarentum police officers now can see who has been bad and who has been good at Riverview Park on a 24/7 basis.

Fed up with ongoing acts of vandalism at the park, the borough's recreation board bought the police department an $800 monitor to be used solely for park surveillance.

"We're doing what we can to try to alleviate the problem," Borough Manager Mike Gutonski said during a recent visit to the park, which is on First Avenue.

Police Chief Bill Vakulick said the new monitor, installed Tuesday, will make it easier for officers on each shift to keep an eye on the park and should serve as a deterrent.

Before the change, security cameras at the park were viewed on monitors linked with cameras in other parts of town, such as the Tarentum Bridge. When police were viewing those other areas, the park cameras were basically shut off, borough officials said.

"You'd lose view of other cameras to put this one on," Vakulick said.

Vandals have been targeting the park's white gazebo, which is used by residents to hold weddings and family gatherings and cost the borough about $10,000 to install.

The gazebo's spindles have been broken numerous times and the weatherproof covers on the gazebo's electrical outlets have been broken, Gutonski said.

There's also a hole in the ceiling.

Borough officials say teenagers are responsible for the damage.

"You can just see the abuse," Gutonski said. "It's really mind-boggling to us why they would want to vandalize something like this."

"We're lucky we have the borough employees that fix some of this," said Barbara Magnetta, secretary of the recreation board. "It's very disheartening. It makes you sick when you see any of it. Why? Why would they do damage like that?"

The gazebo isn't the only thing that has suffered abuse. Vandals also have broken the concrete seating supports on some of the park's memorial benches, which were reinforced with metal rods.

Gutonski said vandals would bring benches into the gazebo, and borough workers would move them back to their rightful place until they broke.

One of the remaining benches is now chained to a tree so it can't be moved again.

"There was a huge effort for them to break those," Gutonski said. "Then you have kids who will jump the fence and vandalize boats at the docks."

Gutonski said there is no money in the budget to fix the broken benches. Until the situation is rectified, they won't be replaced. The benches cost about $600 each.

He estimated the damage totals at least $3,700, not including the cost in man-hours for borough workers to do the repairs.

Any repair costs will be placed on the parents of the kids involved, if they're caught.

"They'll have to either pay back the borough or face the consequences through the magistrate," Gutonski said.

In once instance, the park's security cameras helped police catch two kids responsible for a broken window at the park's concession stand last year. Each family paid $400 to fix the damage, Gutonski said.

Borough officials think the new investment will pay off, not only for the recreation board, but for residents who use and enjoy the park. If the vandals are caught they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, Mayor Carl Magnetta said.

Magnetta said the parents of any teens caught vandalizing the park will be charged for the damages.

"We're not going to monkey around. We're tired of it. The (recreation board) work their hind ends off to get this stuff, and then these kids come down and just ruin it for everybody."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib. Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.