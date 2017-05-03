24/7 monintoring aimed at vandals of Tarentum's Riverview Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum police officers now can see who has been bad and who has been good at Riverview Park on a 24/7 basis.

Fed up with ongoing acts of vandalism at the park, the borough's recreation board bought the police department an $800 monitor to be used solely for park surveillance.

"We're doing what we can to try to alleviate the problem," Borough Manager Mike Gutonski said during a recent visit to the park, which is on First Avenue.

Police Chief Bill Vakulick said the new monitor, installed Tuesday, will make it easier for officers on each shift to keep an eye on the park and should serve as a deterrent.

Before the change, security cameras at the park were viewed on monitors linked with cameras in other parts of town, such as the Tarentum Bridge. When police were viewing those other areas, the park cameras were basically shut off, borough officials said.

"You'd lose view of other cameras to put this one on," Vakulick said.

Vandals have been targeting the park's white gazebo, which is used by residents to hold weddings and family gatherings and cost the borough about $10,000 to install.

The gazebo's spindles have been broken numerous times and the weatherproof covers on the gazebo's electrical outlets have been broken, Gutonski said.

There's also a hole in the ceiling.

Borough officials say teenagers are responsible for the damage.

"You can just see the abuse," Gutonski said. "It's really mind-boggling to us why they would want to vandalize something like this."

"We're lucky we have the borough employees that fix some of this," said Barbara Magnetta, secretary of the recreation board. "It's very disheartening. It makes you sick when you see any of it. Why? Why would they do damage like that?"

The gazebo isn't the only thing that has suffered abuse. Vandals also have broken the concrete seating supports on some of the park's memorial benches, which were reinforced with metal rods.

Gutonski said vandals would bring benches into the gazebo, and borough workers would move them back to their rightful place until they broke.

One of the remaining benches is now chained to a tree so it can't be moved again.

"There was a huge effort for them to break those," Gutonski said. "Then you have kids who will jump the fence and vandalize boats at the docks."

Gutonski said there is no money in the budget to fix the broken benches. Until the situation is rectified, they won't be replaced. The benches cost about $600 each.

He estimated the damage totals at least $3,700, not including the cost in man-hours for borough workers to do the repairs.

Any repair costs will be placed on the parents of the kids involved, if they're caught.

"They'll have to either pay back the borough or face the consequences through the magistrate," Gutonski said.

In once instance, the park's security cameras helped police catch two kids responsible for a broken window at the park's concession stand last year. Each family paid $400 to fix the damage, Gutonski said.

Borough officials think the new investment will pay off, not only for the recreation board, but for residents who use and enjoy the park. If the vandals are caught they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, Mayor Carl Magnetta said.

Magnetta said the parents of any teens caught vandalizing the park will be charged for the damages.

"We're not going to monkey around. We're tired of it. The (recreation board) work their hind ends off to get this stuff, and then these kids come down and just ruin it for everybody."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib. Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.