Valley News Dispatch

Apollo-Ridge's Thunder Thon to benefit student with 'extremely rare' cancer

Emily Balser | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 11:51 p.m.
Courtesy of Jolena Poydence
Zach Poydence, a sophomore at Apollo-Ridge High School, is battling a rare brain tumor. His classmates are holding a dance-a-thon Friday evening to raise money for his treatment.

Apollo-Ridge sophomore Zach Poydence will head to Philadelphia on Monday to begin treatment for a rare brain tumor diagnosed last year.

Before he goes, however, his classmates are making sure they do everything they can to help his family.

The students organized a dance-a-thon fundraiser called “Thunder Thon” to be held overnight Friday at the school, where students will have dance and sports activities from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Students formed teams and are accepting donations for the family. It's not open to the public, but residents and businesses can make donations to the teams.

“I was honestly kind of surprised that it came together like that,” Zach Poydence said. “I just wouldn't expect it.”

Jolena Poydence, Zach's mom, said everyone at the school has “been wonderful” since his diagnosis.

“It's just amazing how everybody came together to help us out,” she said.

Zach, 16, has been out of school since the end of March, when he had surgery to remove the tumor, which had grown back after his initial surgery last summer, Jolena Poydence said.

Alberto Pappo, director of the solid tumor division in the oncology department at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, said the type of cancer Zach has is “extremely rare.”

Its official name is intracranial extraskeletal myxoid chondrosarcoma.

Doctors told the family the cancer has a high rate of recurrence. They hope his treatment this month will reduce the chances it will come back.

“If he didn't have the radiation, it's 100 percent coming back,” Jolena Poydence said. “With the radiation, it's probably 50 percent.”

Zach hopes to go to the “Thunder Thon” to see his classmates again before he leaves for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he will undergo radiation treatment for the next seven weeks.

“I'm definitely ready to go back and say ‘hi' to everybody before I go,” he said.

Seniors Brianna Bell and Paxton Fetterman came up with the idea for the dance-a-thon about a month ago. After getting permission from the principal, the girls hit the ground running.

“We spent probably a week in our free time calling local businesses and other families,” Bell said.

They've already been able to raise about $1,000. They hope each of the nearly 70 participants at the fundraiser will bring in about $25. Many area restaurants offered discounts on food for the event.

“I just feel we're lucky that we have the resources and people to go to that we're able to pull something like this together,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman has known Zach since they were in elementary school.

“He is a really great kid,” she said.

English teacher Kelly Shoop helped plan the event with the students.

“It's awesome that they're able to do this for somebody they know,” Shoop said. “They're all very interested in being personally involved.”

Zach remains in good spirits ahead of his treatment and isn't letting his diagnosis get him down.

“I'm ready to beat it,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

