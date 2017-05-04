Brackenridge residents say no to chloramines

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brackenridge residents who attended Thursday's borough council hearing voiced fierce opposition to plans to add chloramines to the public water system this year.

The borough, which has its own water plant, plans to use chloramines to head off elevated levels of trihalomethanes in the water supply drawn from the Allegheny River.

Trihalomethanes are a common byproduct when organic compounds are formed in water combining with chlorine. Drinking water with elevated levels of trihalomethanes is considered cancer-causing.

Nick Colledge, head operator of the Brackenridge water treatment plant, said the compound develops in the summer when the river water is warmer.

The federal limit of trihalomethanes is 80 parts per billion. Brackenridge's readings are 70 to 75 parts per billion.

Brackenridge hopes to have the chloramine program in effect later this year, subject to state Department of Environmental Protection approval. That would replace chlorine as a disinfectant.

“The DEP reviews and approves the chloramines and the suitability of equipment,” Colledge said. “Chloramines have been used in water supplies since 1898 when Denver first used it.”

Pittsburgh started adding it in 1911, seven years after New Jersey began using chloramines.

New Kensington, Oakmont, West View and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County also use chloramines, Colledge said.

That didn't allay the fears of Pete Kristine, who's concerned about chloramines corroding lead pipes in older homes, such as his father's on Nelson Avenue.

Kristine, who now lives in Pine, said his exotic birds died in his home last fall, which is serviced by West View.

His mother, Sue Kristine, realizes that trihalomethanes need to be removed, but feels that chloramines aren't the answer.

“Two wrongs don't make a right,” she said. She favors a carbon-filtering system that would remove impurities from water.

Resident June Flynn said she was told by a veterinarian that chloramines could be a danger to her cats.“Who's going to pay my vet bills,” Flynn said.

Colledge said three levels of water testing take place annually in Brackenridge. About 20 commercial establishments, Fairmount Primary Center and residents have their water tested for lead and other impurities, he said.

Nearly 20 residents attended the meeting, and some volunteered to participate in testing once chloramines are added. Colledge said the federal Environmental Protection Agency wants Brackenridge to pursue 40 samplers.

Borough resident Debbie Beale, who is Highlands School Board president, said the borough should have contacted someone from district about the chloramine plans instead of dropping off a letter at Fairmount.

George Guido is a freelance writer.