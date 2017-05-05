Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lack of cooperation hampers New Ken shooting probes
Chuck Biedka | Friday, May 5, 2017, 1:42 p.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

A Harrison man survived being hit in the head by a bullet Thursday night in New Kensington's Parnassus neighborhood.

The bullet grazed the 24-year-old man and created a minor wound, police said.

The man refused medical treatment.

He also refused to talk with police about the incident that unfolded along the 300 block of Fifth Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said a house was hit several times, too.

Officers found numerous empty cases from a handgun.

The circumstances are being investigated.

It was unclear why the man, who police believe lives in an apartment in Harrison's Village Green housing complex, was visiting or otherwise in New Kensington.

It's also unclear if the shots were fired at the man or someone else, if he was inside the house when the pistol shots were fired, or if he was outside walking near the house.

Also unclear is if the man knew who shot at him or why.

“It's extremely frustrating,” said police Chief Jim Klein, “because there is no cooperation whatsoever.”

That was also the pattern of a Feb. 1 shooting in which Joseph Peter Busch, 37, of Kenneth Avenue, and an unidentified 25-year-old man were wounded inside the rest room of the Elks Valley Lodge, along 3rd Avenue, New Kensington.

Busch later was charged with illegally having a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Busch is a convicted felon who cannot legally own a gun. Records show he served time for simple assault and drugs in an Allegheny County case, and for selling drugs in Westmoreland County.

Busch and the unidentified 25-year-old, who police said has addresses in Pittsburgh and New Kensington, were wounded by at least one other man inside the private club.

Busch and another man were treated at a Pittsburgh hospital and eventually released.

Almost three weeks later, the same 25-year-old man was shot near Peach Court in New Kensington.

Police said he survived that attack, too, this time with a leg wound.

He isn't talking, either.

Also not cooperating, according to police is a 22-year-old man who was wounded on Jan. 28 during a shooting in the Elks parking lot.

Police say they have no evidence so far that any of the shooting are connected.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ Chuck Biedka.

