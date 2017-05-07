Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell audience enthralled by visiting small-town family circus
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler for Tribune Review
Hanging by her hair Debekah Cavinder spins in the high top tent on Sunday afternoon in Lower Burrell at the Lewis and Clark Circus on May 7th 2017
Jan Pakler| for the Tribune Review
FaFa the clown sells spinning toys while greeting children to the Lewis and Clark Circus under the big top on Sunday afternoon in Lower Burrell May 7th 2017,
Jan Pakler for Tribune Review
Four year old Ariana Manguay hides under the big tent playing while her father Paul Franklin entertains crowd on the trampoline during the Lewis and Clark circus Sunday in Lower Burrell May 7th 2017,
Vandier Reis introduces a camel named Lawrence of Arabia into the circus main stage on Sunday afternoon in Lower Burrell during the Lewis and Clark Circus on May7th, 2017
Sophia Wardzinski ( from Allegheny Township ) hits the Ring the Bell game winning a flag while attending the Lewis and Clark Circus Sunday afternoon in Lower Burrell.
Jan Pakler for Trib Total Media
FaFa the clown ( Faeble Kieuman ) spins a colorful unbrella before rising it to the top of the big top tent during the Lewis and Clark Circus on Sunday afternoon in Lower Burrell.
Jan Pakler| for the Tribune Review
FaFa the clown throws sparkling confetti in the air as Rebekah Carinder takes a bow after her act on Sunday afternoon at the Lewis and Clark Circus on May 7th 2017 in Lower Burrell.
Crowd enjoys FaFa the clown spraying them with sparkles from his unbrella before intermission on Sunday afternoon during the Lewis and Clark Circus in Lower Burrell May 7th, 2017
Gretchen Ernst, (Gretchen in Motion ) balances on trapese in the big top on Sunday afternoon at the Lewis and Clark Circus in Lower Burrell.



Although the days of big tops are waning, when the small circus came to town Sunday, the seats were filled at the fairgrounds of the Lower Burrell Volunteer Fire Company in Kinloch.

The old-fashioned entertainment provided by Lewis & Clark Circus from Greenville, S.C., still enthralled an audience of about 100 people, most of them family members.

The small-town family circus is a remnant of Americana where the clowns are happy and the aerial artistry of the performers still woos an audience.

Ian McGruder, 36, of Lower Burrell brought his three children, ages 2 to 10. “I'm just hanging out with the kids,” he said.

A contortionist thrilled the crowd as did the woman who twirled effortless while hanging by her hair, suspended above the big top.

The smell of hot buttered popcorn filled the tent while the children played with fluorescent spinners and light sabers between performances.

The crowd cheered Fafa the clown when he balanced a 15-foot, long-handled umbrella on his head. At intermission, kids rode Lawrence the Camel for $5 and fed the goats for $1.

“The baby enjoyed it, the show was lovely,” said Sandy Mikesell, 47, of New Kensington who brought her daughter Karissa, 2.

Mackenzie Jones, 11, of Brackenridge said she liked seeing, “the girl swinging by her hair,” although she did not think she could ever pull off such a stunt.

Jones was among nine family members, cousins and kids, who were on their way shopping and saw the circus sign and pulled in to see the show at the last minute, according to Christina Flatt of New Kensington and Mindy Prager of Brackenridge.

Even the chief of the Kinloch fire company, Ted Hereda, brought his two sons to the show. “I like the clowns,” he said.

The performance benefitted the fire company. The next fundraiser is the carnival, June 5-10.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

