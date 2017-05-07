Lower Burrell audience enthralled by visiting small-town family circus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Although the days of big tops are waning, when the small circus came to town Sunday, the seats were filled at the fairgrounds of the Lower Burrell Volunteer Fire Company in Kinloch.

The old-fashioned entertainment provided by Lewis & Clark Circus from Greenville, S.C., still enthralled an audience of about 100 people, most of them family members.

The small-town family circus is a remnant of Americana where the clowns are happy and the aerial artistry of the performers still woos an audience.

Ian McGruder, 36, of Lower Burrell brought his three children, ages 2 to 10. “I'm just hanging out with the kids,” he said.

A contortionist thrilled the crowd as did the woman who twirled effortless while hanging by her hair, suspended above the big top.

The smell of hot buttered popcorn filled the tent while the children played with fluorescent spinners and light sabers between performances.

The crowd cheered Fafa the clown when he balanced a 15-foot, long-handled umbrella on his head. At intermission, kids rode Lawrence the Camel for $5 and fed the goats for $1.

“The baby enjoyed it, the show was lovely,” said Sandy Mikesell, 47, of New Kensington who brought her daughter Karissa, 2.

Mackenzie Jones, 11, of Brackenridge said she liked seeing, “the girl swinging by her hair,” although she did not think she could ever pull off such a stunt.

Jones was among nine family members, cousins and kids, who were on their way shopping and saw the circus sign and pulled in to see the show at the last minute, according to Christina Flatt of New Kensington and Mindy Prager of Brackenridge.

Even the chief of the Kinloch fire company, Ted Hereda, brought his two sons to the show. “I like the clowns,” he said.

The performance benefitted the fire company. The next fundraiser is the carnival, June 5-10.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.