Valley News Dispatch

Sycamore struggles: Tree fell onto 9 tombstones in Brackenridge's Prospect Cemetery
Chuck Biedka | Friday, May 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
A fallen sycamore tree knocked over multiple headstones at Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge during recent storms.
A headstone lays beneath a fallen sycamore tree in Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge. Recent strong storms brought the tree down.
Headstones in Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge sit beneath a sycamore tree that blew down during recent storms, knocking over several grave markers.
A fallen sycamore tree knocked over multiple headstones at Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge during recent storms.

The large sycamore tree that fell onto about 9 tombstones in Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge during Monday's storms likely was thriving when Civil War Union soldier Alexander Scholl was buried nearby.

Just like the tree, the Prospect Cemetery Association isn't thriving.

Removing the large tree and doing ongoing upkeep in the 154-year-old cemetery is again a problem.

A reconstituted Cemetery Association was working as late as 2014.

Donations were coming in and some people were being buried each year. Community groups were volunteering their time.

Today, the association's membership has dwindled to four members, and only two of them are able to be active.

“We have been wracking our brains. We need help,” association President Cindy Homburg of Tarentum said.

The cemetery has about 754 veterans interred, including about 245 from the Civil War.

The cemetery was opened in 1863, long before Brackenridge became a borough in 1901.

The honored dead buried there include the borough's founder, Henry Brackenridge.

Monday's storm caused the hollow sycamore to snap and crash onto the headstones. Bright yellow plastic tape encircles the tree.

The fallen tree has become an apparent point of interest to some, who left their pizza boxes and pop cans behind but didn't help remove the tree from the headstones.

The weathered message on Private Scholl's marker, located just outside the taped off area, shows that he enlisted in the Union Army in January 1864 at age 20 and he was discharged only 10 months later.

Nothing else is explained except he died at age 56 in 1889, when he was buried.

By then, Prospect Cemetery was already 26 years old. Today his grave site seems largely unvisited.

But that's not the case with another grave, whose headstone is smothered beneath sycamore branches. Even so, flowers in a vase show loving care.

“A woman comes almost every month and brings flowers,” Homburg said.

The cemetery has room for an estimated 75 more graves, she said. But a plan for the long-term care of the cemetery is needed.

“We need volunteers and we need donations,” Homburg said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ ChuckBiedka.

