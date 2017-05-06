Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Weather hurts turnout for New Kensington Better Block Party

Matthew Medsger | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
Michael Swensen | for the Tribune-Review
Martin Thomas, 57, of New Kensington helps Michael Sadecky, 59, of New Kensington, set up his instruments for the New Kensington Better Block Party.
Michael Swensen | for the Tribune-Review
Members of Mikey and the Pop Rocks perfrom hit singles from the 80s at the New Kensington Better Block Party despite the poor turnout due to rain.
Michael Swensen | for the Tribune-Review
Phillipene Or and Dj Montgomery stand outside their newly opened resturaunt for the New Kensington Better Block Party.
Michael Swensen | for the Tribune-Review
Michael Montgomery, 13, and David Pitts, 14, both from New Kensington, walk by a closed business on the way to get some food during the New Kensington Better Block Party.

A better city is built block by block.

That was the message and spirit Saturday of New Kensington's fifth Better Block Party, where local businesses and visiting vendors set up shop on city streets. The event attempts to showcase revitalization efforts by encouraging residents and visitors to spend some time downtown.

This year's party included indoor pop-up boutiques showcasing some properties available for rent along with street vendors and other outdoor attractions, including food trucks.

Rains and a chilly wind plagued the festivities, but Mayor Tom Guzzo said the event has historically been a success and he expects the same results this year.

“We have seen 14 new businesses come to downtown since the first Better Block, and that's the whole idea,” Guzzo said.

The Better Block Party is a perfect chance for entrepreneurs to gauge interest in their particular business, Guzzo said, He added that after the party, many of those businesses find that New Kensington is a great place to set up shop.

Phillipene Orr of New Kensington is one such entrepreneur. The owner of Salon PO on Fifth Avenue said she chose this year's block party to hold a soft opening for her latest business venture: a seafood restaurant called Fish King.

Orr said that she saw how popular last year's block party was and had high hopes this year.

“This is my second block party, but it's been really slow. It definitely was not like this last year,” Orr said.

Despite the weather dampening turnout, Orr said she thinks events like the block party are good for the city.

“It brings people to the neighborhood that don't know we even exist. I believe it helps, even if the rains keep people away,” she said.

Darla Held of Vandergrift also thought the event was worthwhile — even in the rain.

“It's not what it was last year, but it's still good,” she said.

One business that clearly benefited from the open invitation to visit New Kensington was the Large Scale Systems Museum. Patrons filled the Fourth Avenue attraction, which displays the history of computing.

President and Curator Dave McGuire said he couldn't have asked for a better showing.

“We were up until 3 a.m. getting ready. At one point, there had to have been over 80 people in here,” he said.

Just above McGuire's museum, another set up shop for the block party.

The Large Scale Integration Museum, run by Penn Brewery owner Corey Little, soon will open to the public but held a soft opening Saturday. Little said he expects his museum, which features old desktop computer systems, to be up and running in the next few weeks.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

