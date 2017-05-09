Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell woman ends up in wrong house, wrong bed
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 12:21 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Police say a Lower Burrell woman decided to walk home instead of driving after she had been drinking Saturday night, but she went to the wrong house.

Twice.

Police say that after trying to climb in through a window both times, she wound up in a stranger's bed.

Lower Burrell police said Allison Marie Plusquellic, 36, was drinking at the Lamp Post off Leechburg Road when she decided to walk to a relative's house.

“She wasn't driving, and that was good,” police Chief Tim Weitzel said. “But she tried to get inside two houses by using windows.”

At the first house, along Edgecliff Road near the bar, a window was open. Plusquellic apparently tried to get inside but couldn't.

Police said she left her purse behind.

Later she made her way to a residence along Wildlife Lodge Road, more than a mile away.

Police said Plusquellic opened a window and climbed in. Plusquellic went to a bedroom, got into bed and fell asleep.

The homeowner didn't know that Plusquellic was asleep in her house when she found an open window.

“She knew that the window had been closed, so she did the right thing,” Weitzel said. “She left and called police.”

Officers found Plusquellic still asleep.

She is charged with burglary, for allegedly breaking into a house where someone was present, and two counts of breaking into a structure.

“This could have ended much differently and maybe tragically,” Weitzel said.

“If someone sees someone entering their house through a window, they have the right to defend themselves.”

Plusquellic was arraigned Sunday and released in lieu of a $10,000 non-monetary bond pending a preliminary hearing.

Attempts on Monday to reach Plusquellic, as well as the victim, were unsuccessful.

When Plusquellic picked up her purse Monday morning at the Lower Burrell police station, Weitzel said she told a detective, “I must have been sleepwalking.”

Records show Plusquellic was charged with drunken driving in Murrysville in October 2015.

She was placed on probation for six months and subjected to PennDOT penalties.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck Biedka.

