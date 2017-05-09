Smooth road ahead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A spring has been erupting from a hillside onto Route 66 in Parks Township for as long as Larry Wilson can remember.

It used to move a waterwheel at the house next door, before it burned down. People still come and collect the water for drinking, Wilson said.

“It's been there since I was a kid,” said Wilson, who lives in what had been his grandfather's house. “It's coming from up there somewhere.”

While on Monday that water was flowing harmlessly into a drain, it's a problem in winter, when the ice can make the road dangerous.

The spring will be dealt with as part of a nearly $3 million project to improve the stretch of Route 66 along the Kiski River between Leechburg and North Vandergrift, through Gilpin and Parks. That stretch is also known as River Road.

Derry Construction is the prime contractor. Work will be starting late this week and be done over four months, wrapping up in mid-September.

In addition to drainage, work will include resurfacing the road and updating shoulders, guardrails and pavement markings, PennDOT announced Monday.

Water from the spring will be routed underground, said Paul Salava, PennDOT project manager.

“Hopefully, we'll never see that again,” he said.

Work at the other end, just outside of Leechburg, is also expected to help with drainage issues, Salava said.

A drop area behind a Jersey barrier has become filled with debris. It will be cleared out, which Salava said should keep water from pouring out of holes in the barrier, which was happening Monday.

Work is expected to start late this week on curb ramps in North Vandergrift, Salava said. Removal of debris from behind the jersey barriers is expected to start Monday and take most of the week.

The project primarily consists of milling and resurfacing Route 66 from around Evergreen Road in Leechburg to near First Avenue in North Vandergrift.

Most of the work will be outside Leechburg, Salava said.

Paving in Leechburg will be limited to a few patches, such as one lane in front of the Moose lodge, that were not recently resurfaced, Salava said.

Once milled, the first course of asphalt should be applied within seven days, Salava said.

About 7,600 vehicles travel the road daily.

Daylight lane restrictions are scheduled to start next week in Gilpin and Parks, and PennDOT is warning motorists to allow more time to deal with congestion and delays.

“We'll try to do the best we can to keep people moving,” Salava said.

Neill Andritz, co-owner of The River's Edge Canoe & Kayak, noted that the work will span his business' whole season.

But he sees that the road won't be closed completely as a bright spot.

“Anytime we're fixing the roads and the bridges in our region is a good thing,” he said.

But, “We are a tourism-related business. Access to our location is very important.”

Jay Ramaley, owner of Jay's Auto Sales, took the pragmatic approach many do when confronted with road work. “They gotta do what they gotta do. There ain't that much of a choice,” he said. “It needs it. It's starting to crack up.”

The work is being paid for from the state's transportation funding plan.

“This is one more example of investments we're making in rural and urban communities across the state,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Safer, smoother roads improve travel for Pennsylvanians and businesses alike.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.