Brackenridge couple lures robbery victim by using Facebook

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Brackenridge couple is charged with a robbery that Tarentum police say started when a suspect lured the victim via Facebook.

Lenae Mills and David Case, both 23, of Brackenridge are accused of robbery and related charges for an incident that happened last weekend.

Police say Mills knew the victim. They say she went onto Facebook and searched for his contact information.

Mills then contacted the man on Facebook, authorities said, and the two agreed to meet late Saturday or early Sunday in Tarentum.

When the victim showed up, Case appeared. When the victim ran, Case ran after him, Tarentum police Chief Bill Vakulick said Monday.

Police said Case caught up to the man at the intersection of East Seventh Avenue at Ormond Street, beat the man and took his wallet with about $150 in cash, credit and other cards.

Officers got information about the suspects and the vehicle they were riding in and started looking for them.

Police found the pair parked under the Tarentum Bridge, the chief said.

”They admitted to taking the money and using it to buy drugs,” Vakulick said.

Mills and Case are both charged with robbery.

Mills is also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery and receiving stolen property.

Case is also charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and theft.

The two were arraigned at Allegheny County Night Court early Sunday and ordered to the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond each.

A preliminary hearing for the pair is scheduled in Brackenridge on May 17 in front of District Judge Carolyn Bengel.

Police did not provide information on the victim's condition.

Case was already on probation when charged.

According to state records, in January Case, who listed his address then as Freeport, pleaded guilty to retail theft in Frazer. He was sentenced to six months of probation.

Last September, Arnold police charged Case with using drugs and driving while his license was suspended. In November, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 15 days to 12 months in jail. According to records, he was immediately paroled and released.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or Twitter @ Chuck Biedka.