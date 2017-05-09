New Ken planners set public hearing on removing chicken ban

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The New Kensington Planning Commission declined to take action on a proposal to change the city's ordinance prohibiting residents from keeping chickens.

City resident Chelsea Stone, 32, appeared before the commission to make her case for the change Tuesday evening flanked by supporters, but a majority of the planning commission said a public hearing is needed before making a recommendation to council.

That hearing will be held June 13.

City ordinance does not allow the keeping of farm animals, including chickens. Stone's proposal aims to remove the section of the ordinance governing birds.

“What I would like is to have chicken and fowl removed from that ordinance,” Stone said.

Stone, who is running for New Kensington-Arnold School Board, said the move to change the rule is personal: A New Kensington official in April told her to remove her six chickens from her property.

“I didn't know what else to do, so I started a petition and created a Facebook group. In the first eight hours, we had over 100 signatures,” Stone said. “I don't want to cause trouble; I just want to change the ordinance.”

Stone said she's had the chickens for a year, without complaints.

“I asked around before I got them,” she said. She said a neighbor feeds them and neighborhood children help with the birds.

The issue of keeping chickens in the city surfaced previously — a similar proposal brought before the board six years ago died without a hearing.

“This issue has a history,” commission Chairman Richard Bruni said. “Through other circumstances it never happened, but if history teaches us anything it is that it repeats itself and I'm going to expect that there will be some push-back or resistance to this.”

Stone told the commission members that she has collected several hundred signatures from supportive residents, and that the city of Pittsburgh changed its ordinance to allow residents to keep chickens.

Jana Thompson, with Pittsburgh Pro-Poultry People, spoke to the commission about how the change has affected the city.

“The city gets thousands of dog complaints each year. Since changing the ordinance, there have been seven complaints about chickens,” she said.

Chickens have been allowed in Pittsburgh since 2015.

Not all members of the commission were convinced.

Commission member Marvin Birner said he has seen the state of several chicken coops in Pittsburgh and the unsanitary conditions do not speak highly of the city's ability to enforce the ordinances.

Vice Chairman Gary Garrison suggested that Stone would be better served by bringing a suggestion of what New Kensington's ordinance should look like.

Garrison and Birner both appeared to be against a public hearing.

“I'm only going by what the request was here, nothing else,” Garrison said. He said that as written, the suggested ordinance would allow chickens in all parts of the city, something he doesn't think would work.

Bruni, Jeanine Mazak-Kahne and Gary Pallone were in favor of a public hearing.

Stone said that she is happy the process is moving forward.

“Three ... want to hear more, so I guess that's a good thing,” she said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.