Nurse reunites with Lower Burrell woman who was mentor 30 years ago

A little more than a month before Gwen Talkish was set to graduate from the nursing program at Westmoreland County Community College, her van's transmission died.

That 1970 Chevy van, blue and rusted, was her only means of transportation to and from the Youngwood campus, which was about 40 miles from her New Kensington home.

The struggling mother of five, who was living on welfare in a housing project, reached out to her family and others she knew who had a means of transportation. She was able to borrow a car, but for only a week.

Worried but not deterred, Talkish went to Marjorie Montanari, the dean of the nursing school, to explain her situation.

Montanari suggested Talkish ask around for a ride.

Talkish, then 30, put her contact information on the college's bulletin board, but the week went by without any takers because no one was headed to school from her neighborhood.

Talkish went back to Montanari.

“I said, ‘I guess I'm going to have to find a corner of this college to set my camping gear in, because I'm going to camp out if I have to, but I'm going to graduate,' ” said Talkish, now 60. Montanari told her she wouldn't have to do that.

It was then that Montanari and Montanari's son, Doug, offered to drive Talkish to and from school, as well as to her clinical sessions, five days a week.

The gesture is something that still brings Talkish to tears.

“I had no one to help me, no cars to get me back and forth, and the thought of me potentially not being able to graduate because I didn't have transportation ... every time I talk about it, I almost cry,” the Penn Hills resident said.

Montanari was undergoing treatment for cancer but still found the time and energy to drive Talkish to school two or three times.

Now 88, Montanari has a hard time remembering those drives, but Talkish can.

Their first trip was quiet, but over time, the two shared some meaningful conversations.

“She wasn't a big conversationalist so, when she said something, it carried weight,” Talkish said. “As we would drive back and forth and she would tell me things like, ‘Well, Gwen, if you fail to plan, then plan to fail.' She helped me be more of a successful mother and a student.”

Doug, also a student at the college, would take Talkish to school on the days Montanari couldn't. It was no easy task. Talkish had to be at her clinical sessions by 7 a.m. and in her classes by 8 a.m., which meant they had to leave between 5:30 and 6 a.m. to make it on time.

Talkish remembers Doug as a pleasant and kind man. She said he even drove her on days he didn't have his own classes.

“He was always happy-go-lucky,” Talkish said. “He never acted like ‘I didn't get my coffee yet.' He was always so nice. You don't see that kind of generosity nowadays: someone to take you 80 miles round-trip, not asking for a penny and having a smile on their face while they're doing it?”

Because of the family's generosity, Talkish was able to graduate on time. She received an associate's degree in nursing in 1987.

She since has worked as a nurse all over the country, mentored at-risk youth, and even had the chance to go to Kenya to work as a medical adviser at a clinic. She now works as an emergency room nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison.

As her career blossomed and took her all over the world, Talkish lost touch with Montanari but never let go of her gratitude.

She had always wanted to do something special to repay Montanari for what she did but was unable to get in touch with the former dean. She also never quite knew how.

“I had looked online, I'd seen different articles, but I didn't know how to reach her,” Talkish said.

Fate intervened a few weeks ago when Talkish picked up an extra shift at work. She was leaving the hospital when she saw someone who looked a lot like her former dean sitting in the lobby.

“She's elderly. She's 88, but I knew who she was,” Talkish said.

Talkish ran over, sat down, and grabbed Montanari's hand. She asked: “Do you remember me?”

Montanari smiled and said she remembered. Talkish cried.

“I told her how much of an impact she had on my life, and she said she always had it in her heart to give back and she always taught her kids to give back,” Talkish said.

Montanari was waiting for a ride home when the two were reunited. She had been visiting her husband, a former patient at the hospital.

The Lower Burrell resident said she was surprised that Talkish recognized her after all this time.

“I thought that was pretty amazing,” Montanari said.

Talkish thought it would be befitting to highlight Montanari's generous acts (by pointing them out to the Tribune-Review) during national Nurses Week, which ends today.

“I just thought it would be a really wonderful tribute from me to her and to applaud her as a nurse,” Talkish said. “I think nurses are such a special breed, and I don't think we get recognized enough, so I think that we need to recognize each other because nursing transcends just what you do in a hospital. It does transcend so many areas of giving and helping in the community.”

Montanari said Talkish gives a gift every day by taking care of people and teaching children what they should and shouldn't do.

She said she is pleased by her former student's success and plans to stay in touch with her.

“I'm so happy that now she's working as an RN at Allegheny Valley,” Montanari said. “Isn't that wonderful that she did this? That's really a nice ending to that story.”

