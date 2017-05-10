Pittsburgh Mills security system installed prior to Frazer approval

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owners of the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer received township approval for a new security system — months after it was installed.

Frazer's zoning appeals board gave its approval last week to the updated system, which actually was installed sometime late last summer, according to Ernie Diaz of Jones Lang and LaSalle. However, township officials were not given the required notification of the switch.

Diaz, the mall's general manager, told the three-member board of appeals that with everything that has been going on with the mall's status over the past year, it overlooked notifying township officials.

Jones Lang and LaSalle manages the mall for a Morgan Stanley trust administered by Wells Fargo Bank, which holds the mortgage.

The mall's developers, Mills Corp. and the Zamias Group, owed $143 million on the mortgage when foreclosure occurred in 2015. Ownership was assumed by Wells Fargo, as the trustee, for $100 in a foreclosure sale last January.

The mall has continued to operate without interruption throughout the process.

“I think a few things fell through the cracks but since then, the relationship with the township has gotten better,” Diaz said.

Previously, the mall used a hard-wired “watch box system” to notify mall merchants and officials of the township, which has its offices at the mall, when an emergency occurred, according to Ed Crates, township ordinance officer and Tim Bish, township solicitor.

Crates said the watch box system, installed in 2003-04 when the mall was built, was a small black box that sat near the cash registers in each of the stores.

If an emergency occurred, mall management would send out a text message that would read out on those boxes.

“JLL is now requesting a waiver because the mall is no longer using the watchbox system,” Bish told the board.

The township was unaware of the switch until Crates made a routine inspection of the mall earlier this year and noticed the watch boxes were missing.

Diaz said the new “Red Flag” system is used by “90 percent” of the malls in the country.

Red Flag basically works by sending out emergency messages on cellphones or computers, Diaz said. He said the mall office maintains a list of people who will receive messages in the event of an emergency.

Terry Kuhns, Frazer's police chief, would be the first to be notified and then everyone else who is on the list, according to Diaz.

“The system is accessible to everyone, all the time,” Diaz said.

Crates said with the watch box system, an audible tone was sounded when messages were sent. But someone had to be physically near it to hear the tone and see the message.

“I think (Red Flag) is better because with technology today, there's nobody walking around without a cellphone in their back pocket — especially young people who work in the stores,” Crates said. “The old system, to be honest with you, was garbage.”

Diaz also said another drawback to the watch box system was that only one person controlled it.

“The whole staff in that office knows how to manage (Red Flag) and input information in,” he said.

Jones Lang and LaSalle agreed with the township's conditions:

• that the system be tested at least once every quarter;

• that the cellphone app be provided free of charge to everyone on the system;

• and that the mall management staff hold periodic training sessions for the system.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.