Brackenridge Improvement Group to host second neighborhood cleanup

Contact: Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to the group through its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BrackenridgeImprovementGroup /

When: May 20, 9 a.m. to noon.

The goal of the Brackenridge Improvement Group is in its name, and the organization plans to do just that by cleaning up the borough Saturday morning

This is the second year the nonprofit volunteer group, also known as B.I.G., is hosting a neighborhood cleanup through the Great American Cleanup of PA.

“We wanted to try to expand on it,” said Denise Sloan-Sines, event organizer and B.I.G. board member. “We probably collected 50 bags of garbage last year, if not a little bit more.

“We'll try to do as much as we can.”

The Great American Cleanup of PA is an annual program that encourages groups to beautify their communities through roadside cleanups, illegal dump cleanups and weeding. It's administered by Keep PA Beautiful, a nonprofit that battles littering and illegal trash dumping.

Last year, program volunteers removed 5 million pounds of trash from roads, streets, parks and hillsides, according to Michelle Dunn, the program's coordinator. They also picked up 22,000 tires.

“I just can't imagine what our state would look like without all these volunteers cleaning it up and getting rid of that trash,” Dunn said. “It's amazing.”

Groups that register their events through the program can get free supplies such as garbage bags, gloves and safety vests. Sloan-Sines said that perk made her event easier to organize.

“We're not worrying about the cost of garbage bags, gloves and safety vests,” she said. “We look a little more professional.”

The B.I.G. cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-in will start at 8:30 a.m. at the pavilion in Brackenridge Memorial Park.

Volunteers will pick up litter and pull weeds. They will not be disposing of any electronics.

“I don't want people saying ‘Oh, well, they're going to come pick up our garbage.' No,” Sloan-Sines said. “We're just trying to clean up what's already there.”

“We'll probably concentrate around the railroad tracks; Sevnth Avenue, there's a stretch there that was pretty bad last year; weeding along the sidewalk along Morgan Street needs (to be) done pretty badly. If we end up picking up tires, we'll put them somewhere and hopefully the borough can take them … to recycle them.”

Roughly 100 people are set to participate, but more are welcome, Sloan-Sines said. There will be a picnic lunch and a band performance following the event.

Sloan-Sines hopes the cleanup will increase community spirit and show residents that there are people who do care about Brackenridge.

“Just knowing that we're out there doing something, cleaning up, I want them to see that there are people that care,” she said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.