Allegheny River lock and dam tour, boater safety event Saturday in Natrona

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present a first-ever water safety event, LockFest, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Allegheny River Lock and Dam 4 in Natrona, Harrison Township.

The Corps operates eight locks and dams on the Allegheny River.

The free presentation will feature guided tours and various stations highlighting safety tips and other information for boaters. The Corps will show boaters how to safely use the locks.

“We want people to use the locks,” said Jeff Hawk, Corps spokesman. “We want people to enjoy the river and want them to do it safely,” he said.

Also participating will be the U.S. Coast Guard, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Allegheny River Development Corp., commercial tow operators and others.

For more information on LockFest and the locks, call 412-395-7500 or boaters can use marine channel 13 on their radio.