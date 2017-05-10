Man stabbed at least 8 times in Arnold domestic incident, woman held

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man was stabbed and a woman taken into custody by police after a mid-morning domestic incident inside an Arnold house Wednesday.

The unnamed man sustained eight or more stab wounds to his face, back, shoulder, upper arm and leg, police confirmed.

Neighbors along McCandless Street said they heard shouting and arguing from the house in the 300 block of the street, near Equator Alley.

Soon after the man emerged, bleeding, and walked up McCandless toward Freeport Road.

Police said the woman, still holding a folding knife, followed the victim part of the way.

When police arrived, they found him up the hill at the 1600 block of Alcoa Drive, about 200 yards from the small house where the incident occurred.

He was taken by ambulance to an unspecified hospital for treatment.

The woman was found outside the house, where she resides.

“She was sitting the curb and she still was holding a knife,” said Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt.

The woman dropped the knife and didn't resist arrest, he said.

She was placed taken to the New Kensington police holding cell to await arraignment.

Westmoreland County detectives and forensic investigators were called.

Police were getting a search warrant before entering the house.

Police anticipate filing charges later today.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck Biedka.