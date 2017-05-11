Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Area School District weighs tax increase for 2017-18

Emily Balser | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Homeowners in the Kiski Area School District could face a higher real estate tax bill next year if the school board approves a preliminary 2017-18 budget as proposed.

Under the $60.2 million spending plan, the district's Westmoreland County communities would see a 3.5 percent tax increase, while those in its only Armstrong County community, Parks Township, would see an almost 4 percent tax increase. The average annual increase on tax bills would be $49 for Westmoreland homeowners and $37 for Armstrong homeowners, said district Business Manager Peggy Gillespie.

District officials pointed to rising pension costs as the main reason for raising taxes.

“Every single district in the commonwealth is facing this,” board President Tamra Smail said. “We're just not getting the help we need at the state level.”

The district's contribution to the Pennsylvania State Employees' Retirement System is expected to rise from $6.9 million in 2016-17 to $7.7 million in 2017-18.

Gillespie said rates for the pension contribution have risen from about 6 percent around 10 years ago to 33 percent today. The contributions are based on employee salaries.

Allegheny Township resident Jim Johnson asked the board to look at their options when negotiating contracts with employees. The district is in the process of negotiating administrator contracts.

“There comes a point when taxpayers aren't going to be able to keep up with your demands,” he said.

Gillespie said employee salary increases account for less than 1 percent of the budget.

She said the district would be in the same pressing situation even if it hadn't budgeted raises.

Five professional staff positions, two secretarial positions and one part-time custodian position won't be filled next year after retirements this year. Those salaries combined with retirement cost savings equal about $800,000.

The board's next meeting is 7:30 p.m. Monday at the district's administration building, 250 Hyde Park Road.

A copy of the district's budget presentation can be found on the district's homepage at www.edline.net/pages/Kiski_Area_SD.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

