St. Joseph, Deer Lakes musicals nominated for Gene Kelly Awards
St. Joseph High School and Deer Lakes High School received multiple nominations for the 27th Gene Kelly Awards in High School Musical Theater, the Pittsburgh CLO announced Wednesday.
St. Joseph's musical, “Hello, Dolly,” nabbed four nominations including best musical in the budget level 1 category. It also received nominations for best costume design and best lighting design.
St. Joseph junior Sam Shadle received a nomination for best supporting actor. He played the part of Horace Vandergelder.
Deer Lakes' production of “Little Shop of Horrors” received two nominations, for best costume design and best lighting design.
The Gene Kelly Awards honor student achievement in musical theater performances at 27 high schools in Allegheny County. The schools were judged in 14 categories. A complete list of nominations can be found at the Pittsburgh CLO website.
The Gene Kelly Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. May 27 at the Benedum Center.