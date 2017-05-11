Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington woman who testified in homicide case jailed on heroin charges
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Lacey Boots, 27, of New Kensington is escorted to District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.'s office by New Kensington Officer Mathew Saxman on previous drug charges in March.

Updated 16 minutes ago

A New Kensington woman who was a star witness in a homicide hearing last month was accused Thursday of selling drugs.

Lacey Boots, 28, of Kenneth Avenue is accused of selling heroin to an informant in New Kensington this week.

Boots is charged with two drug felonies, the second set of drug charges for her in two months.

On Thursday, District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. formally charged Boots and ordered her held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bond.

In March, Boots and codefendant Brittany Robinson were accused of having 900 packets of heroin, other drugs and cash.

Pallone set bail for them at $100,000 each that day, but those bonds were reduced at county court.

On April 28, Boots was in front of Pallone to testify in a New Kensington homicide preliminary hearing.

She was one of only two witnesses called by the prosecution against Daniel Thomas Johnson, 27, in the Nov. 10 shooting of 22-year-old Lorenzo Lewis of Plum. Johnson is in the county jail awaiting trial.

Boots' attorney, Chad Ostrosky, declined to comment.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.