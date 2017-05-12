Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
West Deer cops investigate possible hate crime
Chuck Biedka | Friday, May 12, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
Courtesy of the Allegheny County Jail
George Palmer
Courtesy of the Allegheny County Jail
Hope Anna Gorham

A self-proclaimed white supremacist and his girlfriend are accused of beating and robbing a dark-skinned Hispanic man in a West Deer township house.

Police claim George Palmer and his girlfriend, Hope Anna Gorham, both 32, of Oak Street, Russellton, met the 28-year-old Penn Hills man inside a bar along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington, Tuesday night.

Gorham is accused of luring the man to the Oak street house she shares with Palmer by inviting the man to party with her and drink beer.

Police Chief Jon Lape said Gorham arranged for other people to drive the alleged victim to the house.

When he got there, the man didn't like what he saw.

The alleged victim told police he saw four white men — two with shaved heads and one man with an anarchist tattoo on his chest and another man with a swastika on his abdomen — inside the house. They all appeared angry, the victim told police.

The victim said he tried to call for a ride to leave just as the four started to yell profanities and racial slurs at him. The victim told police the men punched him with their fists and hit him with a hammer and a wrench.

Police allege the men who assaulted him took a ring, pair of size 12 Jordan athletic shoes with gold on the top, a coat, and an cell phone from the victim.

When he tried to escape, the victim told police he heard one of the four say, “we should just kill him.”

Police first encountered the victim at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on a Russellton street.

He told police he fought his way to get out of the house and then fled down a street.

Police said he man was dazed, showed signs of being beaten, and was shoeless.

According to the report, police found one of his shoes in the front yard of the Oak Street house the victim identified as the home he was in when attacked. The man's red coat was also found in the middle of Oak Street about three houses away.

Palmer told police he and Gorham were upstairs at the time of the alleged incident.

Palmer also showed police his hands and fists and insisted that he wasn't involved. Rather than use a weapon, like a hammer of wrench, Palmer said he would use his hands to fight.

He alleged that the couple had been home all night and that no one else was in the house.

Palmer is on parole for burglary and is supposed to be on house arrest. Sometime Tuesday before 9:30 p.m. he cut off his ankle bracelet with GPS, Lape said.

Palmer and Gorham are charged with ethnic intimidation, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and aggravated assault — all felonies, as well as terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

They were arraigned and were in the Allegheny County Jail each in lieu of $250,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is slated for May 17.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter@ChuckBiedka.

