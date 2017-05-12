Kiski to start football season at Davis Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Kiski Area football team will not start its season at the new football stadium after the project was delayed this spring while the district waited for variances for state building code requirements.

Interim Athletic Director Matt Smith said the team will play at least the beginning of the season at Davis Field in Vandergrift.

Board member David Anderson, who is on the buildings and grounds committee, said the district is behind on ordering bleachers because it was waiting for Allegheny Township and the state Accessibility Advisory Board to respond to requests for variances for a required fire alarm and handicap accessibility to the stadium.

“At this point we need to make sure we do it correctly and everything's done in a safe, proper manner,” Anderson said.

The lack of a fire alarm system in the stadium plans was flagged earlier this year by Code.sys Consulting, which handles code enforcement for Allegheny Township, when it reviewed plans for the stadium.

Officials were seeking an exemption from that building requirement because the open-air stadium is not enclosed, but it wasn't granted.

District Business Manager Peggy Gillespie said the cost of the fire alarm could be around $30,000, but officials are still looking for the best price.

Anderson said it would likely be the end of October before the bleachers are delivered and installed.

Anderson said Davis Field will be ready to go for August.

“As far as Davis (Field) goes, we have a contractor who takes care of the grounds already,” he said.

Board President Tamra Smail said the state Accessibility Advisory Board granted the variance for a building code that would have required the district make the stadium handicap accessible from all buildings on the campus and not just the construction.

The campus includes the high school and the intermediate school.

District officials have said the stadium's construction plans provide for disability access that complies with the American With Disabilities Act.

The $1.4 million plan includes the addition of bleachers, a press box and restrooms to the existing artificial turf field.

Stadium lighting has been completed.

The capital reserve fund is being used to finance the project.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.