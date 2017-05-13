Springdale honors former player Joel Wunnenberg with memorial plaque in school's weight room

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale Junior-Senior High School football and academic great Joel Wunnenberg is honored where his success began.

About 50 players, coaches and his family attended an emotional plaque installation in the school's weight room Friday evening.

Wunnenberg of Springdale Township died March 9 of complications from blood clots while attending Marietta College in Ohio. He was 19.

A 2016 Springdale graduate, Wunnenberg was a petroleum engineering major who was playing football at Marietta.

Wunnenberg worked hard lifting weights and preparing for games, assistant coach and history teacher Nick Spehar said.

“This is where he did his work,” he said, recalling how Wunnenberg excelled on the field and in the classroom.

A poster on the back of the door lists all-time top 10 Dynamo players for the bench press and parallel squat. “Joel's name appears on the list twice. This is where he got started.”

Retired line coach Don “Pappy” Boulton said Wunnenberg's life was full of joy and helping others and showed future Dynamo players the difference among ability, motivation and attitude.

Boulton wrote the definitions years ago and although someone wiped it off the white board, a current Dynamo asked that Boulton's words be restored. Spehar said that request was readily granted.

Boulton reminded the crowd that ability is what one is capable of. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how you do it, he said.

“Joel wasn't born a Division I player with skill and talent. But he had Division I motivation and attitude and he absolutely displayed it in this room,” Boulton said.

“See all the signs in here? They all are Joel,” Boulton said.

Wunnenberg got playing time at Marietta, even though he was a freshman, because of his drive and positive attitude.

Matt Schlessman, a senior center, said Wunnenberg was a “phenomenal” student who helped him with Algebra II and engineering classes last year.

At football practice years ago, a freshman Schlessman remembers being knocked to the ground by Wunnenberg, a more experienced junior player.

“There was always a helping hand up. That's the type of player he was,” Schlessman said.

He said Wunnenberg astounded others while lifting weights but he didn't stop at that. When other players were lifting, he was there to encourage them to do more.

Dom Varrato, a 2017 graduate, played center and guard said he learned from Wunnenberg. Dante Mahlmeister, who played on the offensive and defensive line, agreed.

The pair put the plaque with Wunnenberg's number on the wall along with a photo of the player and a list of his honors.

Parents Kim and Doug Wunnenberg and the rest of the family attended the ceremony and expressed their gratitude.

“He was always a happy man,” his mother said.

Player Ryan Pahlman presented her with flowers from the team and booster club.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ Chuck Biedka.