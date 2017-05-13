Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale honors former player Joel Wunnenberg with memorial plaque in school's weight room
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 12:01 a.m.
Michael Swensen | tribune-review
Joel Wunnenberg's High School football coach delivers a brief speech to those in attendence of Joel's memorial plaque being hung in Springdale's weight room on Friday, May 12, 2017. The book 'Friday Night Lights' is being dedicated to Joel in the school's library, where you can find his name on the inside cover.
Tye Cypher | For Trib Total Media
Springdale's Joel Wunnenberg (22). Sunday, August 16, 2015.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Flowers lay on a seat just behind Joel Wunnenberg's mother and longtime girlfriend as they are being embraced by those in attendence of Joel's memorial plaque presentation in the Springdale Jr.-Sr. High School weight room on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Joel Wunnenberg's brother, Brandon Palermo of Springdale, takes a photograph of the plaque that is dedicated to Joel. The plaque hangs in Springdale's weight room on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Joel Wunnenberg's mother, Kim Wunnenberg, shows a tattoo that she got in rememberance of Joel who passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2017. A plaque hangs in Springdale's weight room in Joel's memory.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Springdale Junior-Senior High School football and academic great Joel Wunnenberg is honored where his success began.

About 50 players, coaches and his family attended an emotional plaque installation in the school's weight room Friday evening.

Wunnenberg of Springdale Township died March 9 of complications from blood clots while attending Marietta College in Ohio. He was 19.

A 2016 Springdale graduate, Wunnenberg was a petroleum engineering major who was playing football at Marietta.

Wunnenberg worked hard lifting weights and preparing for games, assistant coach and history teacher Nick Spehar said.

“This is where he did his work,” he said, recalling how Wunnenberg excelled on the field and in the classroom.

A poster on the back of the door lists all-time top 10 Dynamo players for the bench press and parallel squat. “Joel's name appears on the list twice. This is where he got started.”

Retired line coach Don “Pappy” Boulton said Wunnenberg's life was full of joy and helping others and showed future Dynamo players the difference among ability, motivation and attitude.

Boulton wrote the definitions years ago and although someone wiped it off the white board, a current Dynamo asked that Boulton's words be restored. Spehar said that request was readily granted.

Boulton reminded the crowd that ability is what one is capable of. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how you do it, he said.

“Joel wasn't born a Division I player with skill and talent. But he had Division I motivation and attitude and he absolutely displayed it in this room,” Boulton said.

“See all the signs in here? They all are Joel,” Boulton said.

Wunnenberg got playing time at Marietta, even though he was a freshman, because of his drive and positive attitude.

Matt Schlessman, a senior center, said Wunnenberg was a “phenomenal” student who helped him with Algebra II and engineering classes last year.

At football practice years ago, a freshman Schlessman remembers being knocked to the ground by Wunnenberg, a more experienced junior player.

“There was always a helping hand up. That's the type of player he was,” Schlessman said.

He said Wunnenberg astounded others while lifting weights but he didn't stop at that. When other players were lifting, he was there to encourage them to do more.

Dom Varrato, a 2017 graduate, played center and guard said he learned from Wunnenberg. Dante Mahlmeister, who played on the offensive and defensive line, agreed.

The pair put the plaque with Wunnenberg's number on the wall along with a photo of the player and a list of his honors.

Parents Kim and Doug Wunnenberg and the rest of the family attended the ceremony and expressed their gratitude.

“He was always a happy man,” his mother said.

Player Ryan Pahlman presented her with flowers from the team and booster club.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ Chuck Biedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.