New Kensington-Arnold students DARE to fish

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tiawna Broadnax has fond memories of fishing with her grandpa when she was younger.

She doesn't see him much anymore, but tried her best to remember what he taught her as she fished for rainbow trout in a section of Little Pucketa Creek in front of Valley Jr./Sr. High School on Friday.

She had a few tips to share.

"One: never put your pole on the ground if nobody else is watching it, 'cause a fish will get it," Broadnax said with a laugh. "Two: if you ever fish, don't ever just pull (the pole) backwards 'cause if you're holding the button you could actually hook somebody's underwear."

Broadnax and her classmates, fifth-graders at Roy Hunt Elementary School, spent the day alongside school officials, police officers and high school students learning how to bait a hook, cast a line, and catch a trout.

The grade-schoolers also learned how to filet the ones they caught, and fittingly, were served trout (and pizza) for lunch.

"We had fish today, and we (were) watching them cut it open, and everybody said they lost their appetite," Broadnax said. "We saw the heart. It looks like a grape."

The event was a collaborative effort between school officials and New Kensington and Arnold police, who arranged to have Little Pucketa Creek stocked with 90 trout.

The event was designed to strengthen police and student relationships as well as revitalize the grade-school DARE program, which hasn't been around for a while.

DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) is a nationwide program aimed at preventing drug abuse in children. The program has fallen out of use in recent years but local officials hope to bring it back.

The program can be valuable because police officers form relationships with students, which can help with solving crimes and dealing with issues both in schools and in the communities, Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt said.

"This is just another step, I think us moving forward, strengthening that community bond, community policing, especially involved with the youth. It's a big help," he said.

Joe Locke, a New Kensington officer and the in-school resource officer, said events like this bring people together.

"Maybe somebody here doesn't like the police," he said. "Maybe somebody here doesn't like a teacher or doesn't like an older kid. Maybe they're not so bad now, they were helping me fish. We'll all here together, so let's make it work."

Dominic Bussard, a high school senior, worked with students who had some prior fishing experience. He enjoyed watching the kids almost fall into the creek, but catch themselves just before, and seeing them reel in and catch fish.

"I think it's fun for both the kids and us to come out here and help them, and I think it's a great thing if they do this annually and have the other kids come out and get a good experience," he said.

"I think whenever the younger kids come out with us older kids they get to look up on us and see what all of us do during the day and how nice we are to them, and they learn some respect for each other, as well."

Patrick Nee, the principal at Valley, also thinks there's a benefit to older-younger student relationships.

By having older students serve as role models, he hopes younger students will make better choices.

"By us getting younger kids out, interacting with the older high school kids who do well in school, who are making good decisions, showing them how to do something rather than hanging out in bad sections of town, we hope to spearhead these guys to make a little bit better decisions," he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.