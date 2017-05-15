Students from across the Alle-Kiski Valley don Disney costumes for charitable causes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12-16, Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, Jones Mills, to aid firefighters and emergency medical technicians

• Noon to 4 p.m. May 21, Brackenridge American Legion, fundraiser for the Drum children of Frazer

The princesses will appear at these upcoming events:

Frankie Rosa's eyes light up the way the eyes of a 5-year-old girl do when she sees her favorite princess, Moana.

Dressed as Moana, 17-year-old Meredith Willard of Penn Hills, a junior at St. Joseph High School, lights up just as much at Frankie's happiness.

Both were dressed as the title character from the 2016 Disney movie when they met at a fundraising event recently at the Twisted Thistle restaurant in Leechburg featuring princesses and fairies.

“It was just like the cutest thing in the world,” Willard said of meeting Frankie. “When she saw me, her face lit up and she smiled and she kept hold of my hands. We were walking around doing Moana poses, talking about how cool she is, how empowering she is, and just how good Moana can make a girl feel about herself.”

Willard is among more than two dozen girls who Tara Salem of New Kensington has put together to portray princesses to raise money for charities.

“Everybody loves princesses,” Salem said.

A stay-at-home mom, Salem lives with lupus, a chronic inflammatory disease. That first event at the Twisted Thistle, a “Royal Tea in May,” netted about $2,000 for autoimmune research, which Salem said they gave to Johns Hopkins Research Center.

She plans to select a variety of charitable causes going forward. The girls have expressed interest in supporting Alzheimer's research and animal shelters.

Salem said she got the idea to do princess parties from her daughter, Isabella, 16, who has been modeling for a few years and did a shoot dressed as Tinker Bell.

“I just noticed I had a lot of friends with little girls,” she said. “We should do a princess-themed charity event. It just kind of took off.”

The princesses include recent ones such as Moana and Elsa of “Frozen” fame, as well as classics such as Snow White and Cinderella.

Salem said she and her mother-in-law, Dena Salem, made some of the costumes from donated prom and bridesmaids dresses, while they bought others.

“My mother-in-law taught me how to sew for this,” Salem said. “I had no idea.”

A couple of boys are joining in as superheroes, including Superman, Iron Man, Batman and Robin.

“They were jealous the girls were getting all the fun,” Salem said.

Frankie's mom, Haley Rosa of Lower Burrell, said the students portraying princesses at the Twisted Thistle were more personable and better with the kids than ones she had seen at an event in Pittsburgh.

“She loved it,” she said of Frankie. “She didn't want to leave, and she didn't want anything to do with me. She wanted to be on the dance floor with them.”

Isabella Salem said that when she reached out for girls to join in, “everyone wanted to be a part of it.”

The princesses hail from across the Alle-Kiski Valley, attending schools including St. Joseph, Burrell, New Kensington-Arnold, Kiski and Freeport.

Camille Piskor, 14, of Tarentum got cast as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” partly because of her dark hair. She was among the princesses at the Leechburg event.

“It was so much fun,” she said. “It was great to meet the little girls and make them happy.”

It's fun for her, too.

“I love dressing up and putting on makeup and doing my hair,” she said.

Sydney Santucci, 21, of Lower Burrell is a senior majoring in nursing at Pitt Johnstown. Her younger sister, Nina, is friends with Isabella Salem. After asking if she could get involved, she's taken on the role of a classic princess, Cinderella.

“I love kids. Who doesn't want to dress up as a princess?” Santucci said. “I'm really happy I can be a part of this.”

When she saw the girls dressed up for the first time after weeks of preparation, Salem said it was better than she could have imagined.

“They loved it, and it showed,” she said. “They are the heart and soul of it. They make it.

“I love working with the girls. As long as they want to do it, I'll be there to help them.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.