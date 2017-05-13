Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
New Kensington house damaged by overnight fire
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
A fire burned through the roof of an Esther Avenue home in New Kensington early Saturday morning. No one was home at the time.
Michael Swenen | Tribune-Review
A window broken out of an Esther Avenue home in New Kensington during an early morning fire on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Mary Magrini wanted to see what was left of the New Kensington house her father built.

Magrini, 94, had been renting out the Esther Avenue home overlooking the Allegheny River valley for about 30 years. But four generations of her family had lived there.

She was accompanied by her granddaughters, who helped steady her.

“We pulled up and she said, ‘Oh my, look at my house,'” granddaughter, Kristin Konopka, said.

Fire destroyed the house in the early morning hours before dawn Saturday. Reports started coming in around 3 a.m.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire. Magrini said the tenant was moving out and no longer sleeping there, but still had some possessions inside.

“We're happy that the tenant wasn't here,” Konopka said.

A New Kensington fire department official could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Konopka said firefighters told them the blaze appeared to have started in the kitchen. It burned through the roof on that side of the house.

The neighbor on that side, Bob Pastovic, was checking his roof for damage Saturday afternoon.

Before firefighters arrived, Pastovic said a police officer roused him from sleep with a knock on the door and told him he had to get out of his house because his roof was covered in cinders.

“I came out and the fire company wasn't here yet,” he said. “There were flames higher than the pine trees.”

Pastovic and other neighbors recalled seeing a lot of firefighters on the street, who they credited with stopping the fire from spreading.

“They did a heck of a job last night,” Pastovic said. “They should be commended.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

