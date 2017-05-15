Washington Township roads to be paved
Washington Township residents will be seeing newly paved and seal-coated roads this summer.
In April, supervisors awarded the 2017 asphalt paving contract to Tresco Paving Corp. which submitted the low bid of $267,000.
The asphalt paving project includes Jackson Drive, Beaver Run Road between Marco Road and Pleasant View Drive, Owens Road, King Arthur Drive, Camelot Drive and Beighley Road.
Last week, supervisors awarded an almost $161,000 contract to Russell Standard to seal coat 10 roads in the township. That was the lowest of three bids received for the work. The other two were from Midland Asphalt Materials Inc., which bid just under $161,466, and Suit-Kote Corp., which submitted the highest bid at $169,959.
The roads that will be seal coated under the contract are: Turack Road, Bert Lane, George Road, Pleasant Valley Drive, Young Drive, McQuilkin Drive, Larimer Trail from where the existing seal coat surface ends, Walker Road from Route 380 to Fox Road, about 2,400 feet of Woodland Park Drive from Washington Road, and approximately 1,760 feet of Evans Road from George Road.
Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.