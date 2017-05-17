Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
5 claim Allegheny Valley School Board ballot spots
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 1:36 a.m.
Larry Pollick
Nino Pollino
Shawn Whelan
Joelle McFarland
Shawn Fitzgerald

Updated 11 minutes ago

Tuesday's primary narrowed a crowded field for the Allegheny Valley School Board, but didn't totally decide the race.

Nine candidates, all appearing on both Democratic and Republican ballots, were vying for four seats.

Five of them secured ballot positions for the general election in November, according to unofficial election results.

Only one of four incumbents seeking re-election — board President Larry Pollick — was successful, winning in both parties.

Incumbents Annetta Jursa, Kathy Haas and Sal Conte all failed to secure ballot spots on either party.

Also failing to get on the ballot was Conte's son, Alex Conte.

Pollick, Haas and Jursa had been running together.

“We just tried hard, that's all,” Haas said. “It's disappointing, but what are you going to do?”

Winning nominations in both parties with Pollick were former board member Nino Pollino and newcomer Shawn Whelan.

Pollino was the top vote-getter among voters of both parties. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Joelle McFarland won a nomination as a Democrat only, while Shawn Fitzgerald Jr. won as a Republican. Both are political newcomers.

“I'm glad that the voters of the district had enough faith in me to vote for me,” Fitzgerald said, expressing disappointment that Jursa and Haas, whom he said he respects greatly, were not successful. “People were looking for change.”

Fitzgerald said he'll be at a disadvantage with getting through as a Republican only.

“It's more work that I have to do,” he said. “I'm prepared to step up and walk the district, going door-to-door and talking to everybody.”

Alex Conte, 19, knew there were those who felt he was too young to be running for school board, and conceded running alongside his father may have hurt his chances, too.

“People were angry with him that he let me run for the school board, even though it was 100 percent my decision,” Alex Conte said. “They were kind of blaming him for me running although that makes absolutely no sense.”

Alex Conte said he had done well in Harmar, but not well enough districtwide to get on the November ballot. The district also covers Cheswick, Springdale and Springdale Township.

“We were looking for change with this election. I guess, in a way, change ended up happening,” he said. “I'm pretty satisfied with who's moving on here. I have faith in them.”

Alex Conte said voters can count on seeing his name again.

“I'm not sure when, but almost definitely,” he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

