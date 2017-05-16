Bertoline for Springdale mayor; Helwig, Miller, Ziencik, Overly for council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale Democrats voted loudly and clearly in Tuesday's primary.

Political newcomer Joe Bertoline ran away with the mayor's race, taking 64 percent of the vote in a four-way contest for the office being vacated by Kenneth Lloyd, according to unofficial election results.

“I'm excited,” Bertoline said. “I thought it was going to be a close race. I really did.”

On council, incumbents Eileen Miller, Mike Ziencik and Jason Overly secured Democratic nominations for four four-year seats.

Harry Helwig Jr., a former council candidate, was the only newcomer to win a ballot spot, coming in third ahead of Overly.

“I'm glad the town supported me,” Helwig said. “People believe in me and I hope I can stand up to what they anticipate of me. I'll do my best.”

Anna Spirk, who had been appointed earlier this year, failed to secure a position on the Democratic ballot. She could not be reached for comment.

A single council seat for a two-year term was also on the ballot. Miller won that handily, with 36 percent of the vote, besting Helwig, Ziencik and Overly.

Miller also was the top vote-getter among the six candidates for the four four-year seats. She could not be reached for comment on election night.

No Republicans appeared on the ballot for mayor or council. There were 240 Republican write-ins for the four-year council seats, and 59 for the one two-year seat.

Bertoline may have the November mayoral ballot cornered, taking more than half of the Republican write-in votes for mayor. Bertoline counted that he had 86 of the 136 write-ins cast but official counts for write-ins won't be available for some time.

Molnar had been encouraging Republicans to write him in for mayor, with signs at polling locations addressing Republicans that said, “No candidate, no problem, write-in John Molnar.”

Molnar could not be reached.

Bertoline had touted himself as a common man with common sense.

“It wasn't without effort. I went door-to-door for six weeks. I went the grass roots style,” he said. “I looked people in the eye, shook their hands and told them what I'm all about and that worked out pretty good.”

Bertoline said that, months ago, he and candidates Dan Copeland and John Murray met and agreed not to run negative campaigns. “As far as I know, we all stuck to that,” he said.

“Everybody that voted for me, I thank them all. Anybody that didn't vote for me, I hope I can win their trust,” Bertoline said. “I want to use the mayor's position to help out as many people as I can. I just want to do what's right.”

